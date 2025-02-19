SolarEdge Stock Gets A Price-Target Hike At Roth MKM Ahead Of Q4 Earnings, Rally Expected After Results: Retail Sentiment Improves

SolarEdge will announce its Q4 results on Wednesday during after-market hours. Consensus estimates peg the company’s Q4 revenue at $189.23 million, down nearly 42% from last year's period.

SolarEdge Stock Gets A Price-Target Hike At Roth MKM Ahead Of Q4 Earnings, Rally Expected After Results: Retail Sentiment Improves
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 19, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

SolarEdge is scheduled to announce its Q4 results on Wednesday during after-market hours. Consensus estimates peg the company’s Q4 revenue at $189.23 million, down nearly 42% from last year's period.

The Israeli company recently announced its fourth layoff in 12 months, seeking to arrest a broader slowdown impacting the company.

Later, analysts at Morgan Stanley underscored lingering risks but highlighted that the layoffs and other strategic agreements have made them modestly positive about the company’s prospects.

Now, Roth MKM analyst Philip Shen announced a price target hike for SolarEdge stock to $17 from $12, which is also the current level at which the stock is hovering.

The brokerage reiterated its ‘Neutral’ rating on the SEDG stock ahead of Q4 earnings, noting that with so much bad news priced in, the stock could rally post-earnings.

It underscored challenges for SolarEdge in the U.S., including elevated electricity rates, Donald Trump's election, and Tesla Inc.'s Powerwall 3.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the SolarEdge stock edged up, hovering in the ‘bullish’ (61/100) territory at the time of writing. Message volume picked up, too.

SEDG retail sentiment.jpg SEDG sentiment and message volume February 19, 2025, as of 3 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

However, one user thinks SolarEdge’s guidance could prove to be a problem for its stock.

The SolarEdge stock closed 3.5% up on Tuesday and gained another 0.4% during after-hours trading.

However, the stock has been on a steady decline over the longer term, dropping nearly 39% in the past six months and almost 80% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Petco Stock Surges On Leadership Hires: Retail Stays Bullish

Petco Stock Surges On Leadership Hires: Retail Stays Bullish

CVR Energy Stock Rises After Smaller-Than-Expected Q4 Loss: Retail Mood Brightens

CVR Energy Stock Rises After Smaller-Than-Expected Q4 Loss: Retail Mood Brightens

Toll Brothers Stock Drops After-Market On Q1 Earnings Miss: Retail Sentiment Sours

Toll Brothers Stock Drops After-Market On Q1 Earnings Miss: Retail Sentiment Sours

STMicroelectronics Stock Upgraded To 'Buy' At Jefferies, Analysts Expect Boost From Apple's iPhone 17 Later In 2025: Retail's Bearish

STMicroelectronics Stock Upgraded To 'Buy' At Jefferies, Analysts Expect Boost From Apple's iPhone 17 Later In 2025: Retail's Bearish

Can Figure AI's Rumored $40B Valuation Lift Tesla? Analyst Sees A Boost Amid Improving Retail Sentiment

Can Figure AI's Rumored $40B Valuation Lift Tesla? Analyst Sees A Boost Amid Improving Retail Sentiment

Recent Stories

congress mp Shashi Tharoor firm on his stance about Kerala startups, says his article based on data anr

Shashi Tharoor firm on his stance about Kerala startups, says his article based on data

Why were train tickets sold beyond capacity? High Court slams Railways over Delhi stampede ddr

Why were train tickets sold beyond capacity? Court slams Railways, seeks response over Delhi stampede

NIA nabs 2 who leaked sensitive info on Karwar base to Pakistan through honey-trapping shk

NIA nabs 2 who leaked sensitive info on Karwar base to Pakistan through honey-trapping

BCCI tantrums never end: Saqlain Mushtaq urges Pakistan to teach India a lesson in CT 2025 clash (WATCH) HRD

'BCCI tantrums never end': Saqlain Mushtaq urges Pakistan to teach India a lesson in CT 2025 clash (WATCH)

Petco Stock Surges On Leadership Hires: Retail Stays Bullish

Petco Stock Surges On Leadership Hires: Retail Stays Bullish

Recent Videos

Sunidhi Chauhan's Top 10 BLOCKBUSTER Songs – You Can’t Miss This!

Sunidhi Chauhan's Top 10 BLOCKBUSTER Songs – You Can’t Miss This!

Video Icon
Chairman Nripendra Misra Shares Major UPDATES on Ram Temple Construction in Ayodhya!

Chairman Nripendra Misra Shares Major UPDATES on Ram Temple Construction in Ayodhya!

Video Icon
Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS Yogi Adityanath Over Education Crisis in UP! | Asianet Newsable

Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS Yogi Adityanath Over Education Crisis in UP! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Gujarat Congress MLAs Chain Themselves in Protest Against US Deportations! | Asianet Newsable

Gujarat Congress MLAs Chain Themselves in Protest Against US Deportations! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Akhilesh Yadav Supports Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ Remark, Slams BJP | Mahakumbh 2025

Akhilesh Yadav Supports Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ Remark, Slams BJP | Mahakumbh 2025

Video Icon