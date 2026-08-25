Analyst Michaël van de Poppe said the rally has barely scratched the surface of the damage, with SOL yet to recover 20% of a year-long bear market.

Solana outperformed Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies on Tuesday.

U.S. spot Solana ETFs added to their inflows for a fifth straight session with $33.5 million on Monday, the largest daily inflow total this year.

Cumulative net inflows hit a record $1.22 billion.

Solana (SOL) outpaced Bitcoin (BTC) on Tuesday as record inflows into U.S. spot Solana exchange-traded products pushed the token near $100, while the largest cryptocurrency struggled below $80,000.

Solana’s price was trading around $98 and gained 1.5% against Bitcoin’s loss of 0.2% to below $79,000. in the last 24 hours. Over the past week, Solana has risen about 27% against Bitcoin's gains of 23%.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around SOL remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone, while chatter around it stayed at ‘extremely high’ levels over the past day.

Solana ETFs Hit 2026 Inflow Record

U.S. spot Solana ETFs extended their net inflow streak to a fifth session, attracting $33.5 million on Monday, the highest daily figure this year, and bringing cumulative net inflows to a record $1.22 billion, according to SoSoValue data.

Bitwise President Teddy Fusaro said its Solana staking ETF (BSOL) saw a traded volume of $108 million on Monday, breaking the previous record for a single day of trading for a Solana ETF.

Source: @teddyfuse/x

However, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs, by comparison, remained much larger, with cumulative net inflows of more than $54 billion and total net assets of around $98.6 billion, given the cryptocurrency’s large market capitalization.

Major Altcoins Underperform Solana

According to analyst Michael van de Poppe, not only was Solana outperforming Bitcoin but many other altcoins as well. “Many Altcoins have not even seen a move at all,” he wrote in a post on X. However, he noted that Solana’s price hadn’t even recovered 20% of its losses seen during the bear market stretch. “Great period upon us,” he added.

Source: @CryptoMichNL/x

Solana was leading gains among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ripple’s XRP (XRP) led losses, with Ethereum (ETH) trading flat in the last 24 hours. DOGE’s price edged 0.7% lower, and XRP’s price dipped around 0.6%. Ethereum’s price held steady at around $2,400.

However, retail sentiment on Stocktwits around all three tokens remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day.

Read also: Bitcoin Rally Faces $80K Test As Jackson Hole Summit Looms: Analysts Warn Short Squeeze Is Not Enough

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<