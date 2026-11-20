TrendForce cited rising supply and weaker Chinese SSD demand, despite U.S. AI-driven growth.

TrendForce expects NAND flash prices to decline in 2027, with contract prices falling from Q1.

TrendForce lowered its Q4 2026 price-hike forecast to 8% to 13%, while spot prices have fallen more than 20%.

SanDisk is prioritizing data center customers seeking reliable supply through long-term contracts.

SanDisk Corp. (SNDK) stock fell overnight after TrendForce turned bearish on NAND Flash pricing for 2027, warning that deep enterprise SSD order cuts from Chinese cloud providers will outweigh U.S. demand growth, as the memory maker completes its 8-for-1 stock split.

SanDisk stock traded 2% lower overnight, ahead of Friday.

TrendForce Cuts Q4 NAND Price Forecast As Spot Prices Slide

TrendForce’s research says the NAND market flips in 2027. The firm expects contract prices to start sliding in the first quarter, dropping 0–5% quarter-on-quarter, with every product category heading lower from Q2.

Industry capital spending is expected to climb 26.7% to $29.9 billion, and the shift to QLC and taller layer-count NAND should lift bit supply 25–30% for the year.

Demand is the problem. Enterprise SSDs are still the industry’s main growth engine, but the two biggest regions are pulling apart, said TrendForce. U.S. cloud providers have raised their 2027 outlook again, backed by AI agent and server builds already underway.

According to the firm, Chinese providers are heading the other way. GPU shortages, bloated inventories and a fight over token pricing have led them to cut 2027 SSD orders by more than U.S. buyers are adding.

TrendForce trimmed its Q4 2026 contract price increase forecast to 8% –13%, and spot prices have dropped more than 20% as distributors clear inventory.

SanDisk Shifts Focus To Data Center Customers

SanDisk’s pitch is that its business has changed. CEO David Goeckeler told the Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific summit that the company has deliberately pivoted toward data center customers. It has eight such customers, three of them U.S. hyperscalers, and they want supply certainty over the lowest price.

“And they're willing to go there with us, sign contracts, put financial guarantees aside, give us certainty of economics, not just give us certainty of demand,” said Goeckeler.

TrendForce says the outlook hinges on how fast Chinese providers burn through inventory, and whether overseas GPU purchase restrictions change.

SNDK Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘neutral’.

A user said, “This stock will 8x and be at this current pre- split price in less than 4 years.”

SNDK stock has surged 2,445% year-to-date.

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