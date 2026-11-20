Lumentum CEO Michael Hurlston said upcoming earnings and a merger filing could help win back shareholders.

Gary Black warned that even with a 24% premium, an all-stock SpaceX bid could leave TSLA 25% below its current price within a month.

Black estimated the deal could dilute SPCX holders by about 50%, with selling pressure on the stock potentially further eroding the bid’s value.

Hurlston defended the deal, citing growing demand for fiber-optic connections in AI data centers.

Shares of Lumentum (LITE) have fallen more than 40% since word of Marvell’s bid surfaced, and as CEO Michael Hurlston defended the deal on Thursday, analyst Gary Black warned that Tesla investors could face a similar reversal if SpaceX pays in stock.

MRVL Slide Wipes Out LITE Stock’s Premium

When Marvell Technology (MRVL) agreed to buy Lumentum Holdings (LITE) earlier this month, it offered 4.5 of its shares for every Lumentum share. At Oct. 28 closing prices, before news of the talks surfaced, the offer was worth about $1,132 per Lumentum share, a 24% premium to Lumentum’s closing price of about $914.

The deal fixed the number of Marvell shares Lumentum investors would receive, so the offer's value fell along with Marvell’s stock. By Thursday’s close, Marvell was trading at $138.47, putting the offer’s value at about $623 per Lumentum share. Black put Lumentum’s share price even lower, at around $535, which is 41% below its Oct.28 close. The companies expect the deal to close in the first half of 2028.

Why Black Thinks A Tesla Deal Rally Could Fade

Black first drew the Tesla comparison on Nov. 2, when Lumentum was trading around $750. By Nov. 4, he noted, Lumentum had fallen 27%, and Marvell had lost 31% from their Oct. 28 closing prices.

Now, his latest warning goes a step further. If SpaceX (SPCX) offered its own shares for Tesla (TSLA), Black said, Tesla could rally on the news and still end up 25% lower within a month. Black used $374 per Tesla share as his starting point. A 24% premium would put a hypothetical SpaceX bid at about $464 per share on paper. But issuing enough stock to buy Tesla could dilute existing SpaceX shareholders by about 50%, he estimated.

Black also said traders could sell SpaceX shares to lock in profits after the deal is announced. If that selling pushed SpaceX stock lower, the shares offered to Tesla investors would be worth less.

“The same dynamic is likely when $SPCX offers a +24% premium for $TSLA using SPCX stock as currency: TSLA investors will get a short-term pop on the deal headline and then experience quick downward pressure on $TSLA stock as investors sell $SPCX to try to lock in profits,” Black said on X.

If this pattern played out, Black estimated Tesla could trade at $280 within a month, 25% below his $374 starting price. Both companies have formed independent board committees to explore a merger.

LITE CEO Looks To Earnings To Win Back Shareholders

“We’ve got work to do with our shareholders,” Lumentum CEO Michael Hurlston told Jim Cramer on CNBC’s Mad Money. Hurlston said that the shift from copper wiring to fiber-optic connections inside AI data centers is what makes the deal attractive. Marvell supplies the networking chips, while Lumentum makes the optical components that carry data between them.

Hurlston said demand remained strong after Lumentum’s quarterly revenue more than doubled from a year earlier. “Their numbers are phenomenal. Our numbers are phenomenal, and we feel the combination is even more powerful,” he said.

Hurlston pointed to Marvell’s Dec. 1 earnings report, Lumentum’s next results and an upcoming merger filing as opportunities to win back investors. “I think we’re going to get that multiple back once we can show our numbers and show how strong the two businesses are doing,” he said.

Retail Traders Weigh Cost Of Staying In MRVL-LITE Deal

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ on both SpaceX (SPCX) and Tesla (TSLA), with ‘normal’ message volume for SpaceX and ‘low’ volume for Tesla. Meanwhile, sentiment was ‘bearish’ on both Marvell (MRVL) and Lumentum (LITE) amid ‘low’ message volume for both stocks.

One user said Lumentum should cancel the deal. Another user said they would rather see the company pay the breakup fee and seek a buyer willing to offer around $1,200 a share.

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A separate user still counted Lumentum among five stocks they believed could beat the market over five years, while flagging the Marvell merger as the risk in owning it.

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So far this year, TSLA is down nearly 17%, while SPCX trades 2.5% above its June IPO price. Despite their declines since news of the deal surfaced, MRVL is still up about 63% and LITE is up 45%.

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