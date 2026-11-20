Walmart gains analyst confidence as Truist raises its price target, while stronger e-commerce sales evoke optimism.

Truist raised Walmart’s price target to $134 from $114 and maintained a Buy rating.

Truist sees Walmart’s advertising, marketplace and membership businesses supporting a premium stock valuation.

Walmart CEO John Furner highlighted its low-price strategy as a driver of growth.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) stock edged higher overnight as Truist raised its price target, saying the retailer deserves a premium valuation. CEO John Furner reaffirmed Walmart’s everyday low-price strategy on the third-quarter earnings call, citing market-share gains, strong customer and holiday demand.

Walmart stock edged nearly 1% higher overnight, ahead of Friday. However, the stock is on track to snap a six-week winning streak.

Truist Raises Walmart's Price Target After Q3 Results

Truist lifted its price target for Walmart to $134 from $114 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating, implying a 6% upside from the stock’s last close. Analyst Scot Ciccarelli believes Walmart's operating performance strengthened in Q3 compared with the preceding three-month period.

According to the analyst, Walmart’s ability to offer competitive prices, combined with investments that make deliveries and order fulfillment faster, could help the retailer attract more shoppers and take business away from competitors.

Beyond traditional retail sales, Truist said Walmart is developing businesses that could contribute more to its earnings. Its advertising operations, third-party online marketplace and membership offerings provide additional sources of income, thus improving profits. Truist believes Walmart deserves a higher valuation than many other retailers because of its competitive advantages.

Low Prices Remain Central To Walmart's Strategy

During Q3 earnings call, Walmart CEO John Furner said the retailer continues to attract shoppers, with customer purchases and transaction activity showing strength. He also expressed confidence about the upcoming holiday shopping period.

“We’ve spent years investing in our people-led, tech-powered omnichannel approach so we can better serve customers and members. That starts with our everyday low price philosophy and our commitment to invest in price,” said Furner.

He credited the company's investments in employees, technology and its interconnected shopping channels for helping it serve customers across physical stores, warehouse clubs and online platforms.

The retailer's digital business continued to expand during the quarter. Worldwide e-commerce revenue increased 17%. In the U.S., online sales climbed 23% at Walmart and 30% at Sam's Club. Walmart now sees 2027 net sales to grow 4.9% to 5.2%, up from its earlier estimate of 4% to 5%.

WMT Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’.

A user said, “$WMT another solid report. No question, a stock to always hold and sleep well at night. Because folks are always in Walmart.”

WMT stock has gained 13% year-to-date.

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