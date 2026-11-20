An after-hours dip in Anthropic’s stock added pressure on AI-linked stocks.

NBIS led the drop, falling 4.4% in overnight trading, while IREN and CRWV fell 3% and 4%, respectively.

Michael Burry indicated that weakness is unrelated to the Nvidia fallout and the Democratic win in the midterms.

Retail sentiment for CRWV dipped to ‘extremely bearish’ from ‘bearish,’ and the sentiment for NBIS dipped to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral.’

CoreWeave (CRWV), Nebius (NBIS), and Iren Ltd. (IREN) extended their selloff on Thursday without a clear trigger, signaling continued concerns over the durability of the neocloud sector.

Anthropic (ANT) dipped 5% in overnight trading after its blockbuster IPO and debut rally appeared to add pressure. NBIS led the drop, falling 4.4%, while IREN and CRWV fell 3% and 4%, respectively.

Fueled by surging demand for cloud services, neocloud stocks rallied for much of the year. But over the past two months, sentiment has weakened amid doubts about the durability of Big Tech’s cloud spending, neocloud companies’ debt-fueled business models and a broader retreat from AI stocks.

So far this week, the neocloud trio shed 12% to 24%.

Burry Sees Fundamental Weakness

As neocloud and AI-linked stocks fell, investor Michael Burry called a victory lap. “Coreweave, Nebius, NVIDIA, semis, I tried to warn you all. I didn’t say short. But I provided the information one would need to sell,” he said in an X post.

Burry even got into a riff over his positions. When Futurum Equities’ chief market strategist Shay Boloor hinted that “The Big Short” investor did not warn about a neocloud rout from a Democrats win in Texas, and the fallout from former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s affairs, Burry hit back: “If you think this is still all about an affair and some politics, you're not thinking hard enough.”

His comments appear to suggest weakness in AI-linked stocks stems from fundamentals and other factors, rather than those highlighted by Boloor.

Meanwhile, hedge fund manager Eric Jackson said the bearish case on neocloud companies has merit, but reading Anthropic’s S-1, he said investors may be overlooking signs of demand.

“The bears make compelling arguments about tightening credit, GPU depreciation, circular financing and the sheer amount of capital being deployed. But here's what they might be missing: 900% net revenue retention. Nearly 8x growth in $100K+ customers in nine months. Claude Cowork adoption outpacing Claude Code at the equivalent stage,” he said in an X post.

“I don't think every neocloud survives. But the best-capitalized ones could become substantially bigger businesses than Wall Street currently imagines.”

CRWV, IREN, NBIS Earnings Recap

CoreWeave’s Q3 revenue jumped 168% to $3.66 billion, beating estimates, and the company raised its 2026 revenue forecast. Its backlog reached $132.5 billion, and borrowing and spending also swelled.

Nebius’ revenue rose 571% to $980.8 million, above estimates, but third-party capacity delays forced the company to lower its 2026 sales outlook.

Iren’s revenue was $228 million, up 66% sequentially. The company faced a delay in bringing certain capacity online, which led its customer, Microsoft, to spend less than it had earmarked last quarter.

CRWV, NBIS Retail Sentiment Dips

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for CRWV dipped to ‘extremely bearish’ from ‘bearish’ and the sentiment for NBIS dipped to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral.’ The sentiment for IREN remained ‘neutral.’

“$NBIS People buy now and hold for long, these stocks are the ones people win in their life. I am going all in,” said a trader.

On the CRWV stream, a trader wrote, “Bullish setup for tomorrow. This has to be bottom.”

One of CoreWeave’s co-founders investing $30 million in the company’s bond was also being discussed.

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