Investor concern regarding growth continues to swirl as the company reported another annual loss and a revenue miss for the fourth quarter.

Hopkins said that in ENTRA1, the company uses NuScale SMR technology inside its power plants.

He added that one major institution has already signed a $multi-billion term sheet with ENTRA1.

The company reported revenue of $1.8 million in the fourth quarter, missing Wall Street's $8.76 million estimate, according to data from Fiscal AI.

Shares of NuScale Power fell more than 7% in after-hours trading on Thursday as a revenue miss outweighed the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) approving its 77-megawatt electric standard design ahead of schedule. However, retail traders are treating the dip as an attractive entry point.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The stock has fallen nearly 1% this week and is on track for its third straight weekly loss, if momentum holds through Friday. NuScale’s shares have declined nearly 6% so far this year, compared to the 21% fall witnessed in 2025.

Design Approval For NuScale

CEO John Hopkins said that NRC design approval is allowing the company to support a wider range of offtakers and consumers seeking clean baseload energy. “NuScale remains the only SMR technology to achieve NRC Design Certification,” Hopkins said during a post-earnings call.

He added that with 12 modules in production, the company retains its position as the industry's first mover. “Our exclusive global commercialization partner, ENTRA1 Energy, reached an agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority, or TVA, to supply 6 GW of power by deploying the largest nuclear power program in U.S. history,” Hopkins noted.

Hopkins said that in ENTRA1, the company uses NuScale SMR technology inside its power plants. He added that one major institution has already signed a $multi-billion term sheet with ENTRA1.

Last year, NuScale said that ENTRA1 Energy could receive up to $25 billion in capital as part of Japan’s $550 billion investment in the U.S. NuScale said ENTRA1 Energy will develop a fleet of power plants utilizing baseload energy sources and is aimed at helping with energy demand from AI data centers, manufacturing, and national defense.

SMR’s Revenue Miss

The company reported revenue of $1.8 million in the fourth quarter, missing Wall Street's $8.76 million estimate, according to data from Fiscal AI. NuScale said that a decrease in revenue was driven by NuScale completing its work on Fluor’s FEED2 study in the fourth quarter of 2025.

NuScale reported cost of sales of $20 million for the year ended Dec. 31, compared to $4.9 million a year earlier. This increase was primarily due to the engineering services required by Fluor under their FEED Phase 2 contract with RoPower, the company said.

Fluor has signed a contract with RoPower Nuclear for Phase 2 front-end engineering and design (FEED) work at its small modular reactor (SMR) facility in Doicesti, Romania, and is using NuScale Power’s SMR technology to generate carbon-free power.

For the full year 2025, NuScale reported net loss attributable to shareholders of $355.8 million, compared to $136.6 million.

What Is Retail Thinking?

Retail sentiment on NuScale jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ compared to a day ago, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

A bullish user on Stocktwits said that SMR stock might take a year or two, but it will start soaring someday, and until then, they note to “buy the dip.”

Another user also noted that SMR technology makes a lot of sense for all kinds of power, especially data centers and it is “probably 2-3 years out.”

Shares of NuScale Power have declined nearly 23% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<