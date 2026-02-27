Adjusted core loss for Q1 2026 is now expected between $21 million and $27 million, higher than the $15.80 million expected by analysts.

Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) slumped 5% after hours on Thursday after the company forecast higher than expected core loss for the first quarter of 2026.

For the first quarter of 2026, the space company expects revenue between $185 million and $200 million, above an analyst estimate of $180.88 million, according to data from Fiscal AI.

Adjusted core loss for the quarter is now expected between $21 million and $27 million, higher than the $15.80 million expected by analysts.

Q4 Numbers

For the three months ended December, the company reported total revenue of $179.65 million, above an expected $178.18 million.

Net loss per share came in at $0.09, less than the loss of $0.10 reported in the corresponding quarter last year, but above an analyst estimate of a loss of $0.05.

Efforts At Manufacturing Expansion

The company on Thursday announced the acquisition of Precision Components Limited in Auckland to advance its manufacturing capabilities with a new machining complex. The company also said that it has completed the acquisition of optical and optomechanical instrument maker Optical Support in Tucson as it seeks to grow its global footprint.

Rocket Lab also said that it has signed another multi-launch deal with BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY). The deal is aimed at expanding the company’s service as the primary launch provider deploying BlackSky’s AI-enabled Gen-3 Earth observation constellation. It covers four new launches on RocketLab’s launch vehicle Electron, taking the total number of Electron launches for BlackSky since 2019 to 17, the company said.

“High demand from commercial, civil, and defense customers for dedicated Electron launch services continues in 2026 off the back of a record year of 21 launches in 2025,” the company said in a statement.

However, the company now expects its Neutron vehicle to launch for the first time only in Q4 2026, pushed from its previous estimates, following a stage 1 tank failure.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around RKLB rose from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘low’ to ‘high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user highlighted the many positives at the company and opined that it would eventually be a powerhouse in the future. However, they also highlighted the delay with Neutron’s launch timeline, noting that it “does matter.”

RKLB stock has more than tripled over the past 12 months.

