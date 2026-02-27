MARA Holdings announced it has entered into a strategic agreement with Starwood Capital Group and their dedicated data center development platform Starwood Digital Ventures.

Together the companies expect to deliver approximately 1 gigawatt of near-term IT capacity with a pathway to more than 2.5 gigawatts.

The campuses will be designed to operate both Bitcoin mining and AI compute.

MARA said its net loss was $1.7 billion, or $4.52 per diluted share, in Q4 2025, compared to net income of $528.3 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, in Q4 2024.

MARA Holdings’ stock rallied 16.5% during extended hours of trading on Thursday after it reported its fourth quarter results and announced a strategic partnership with Starwood.

“MARA’s power rich sites give customers what they need most: predictable access to energy at scale,” said Fred Thiel, MARA’s Chairman and CEO. “Our partnership with Starwood will allow us to turn that power certainty into capacity certainty, so customers can run diverse workloads close to their data and users”.

The companies will prioritize sites with access to low-cost energy, strong interconnection positions, and clear pathways to scale. These campuses will be designed to operate both Bitcoin mining and AI compute, giving MARA the ability to toggle workloads in response to market pricing and customer demand.

Q4 Results

MARA said its revenues decreased 6% to $202.3 million in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025 from $214.4 million in the year-ago quarter. It said that the decrease was primarily driven by a 14% decrease in the average price of bitcoin mined over the quarter.

It said its net loss was $1.7 billion, or $4.52 per diluted share, in Q4 2025 compared to net income of $528.3 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, in Q4 2024. Net loss during the quarter includes a $1.5 billion loss on fair value of digital assets.

MARA said that in 2026 it expects to continue to monetize bitcoin opportunistically to enhance its financial flexibility, including to provide liquidity or to fund capital projects and other initiatives.

Shares in the company have fallen nearly 19% over the past year.

