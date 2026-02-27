Retail traders debate whether to pick up the stock on the post-earnings dip or skip due to staggering losses and AI-bearishness of late.

CoreWeave’s revenue doubled to $1.57 billion and net loss increased by over eight times to $452 million in the fourth quarter, triggering a 9% stock drop in after-market.

The backlog increased by more than 4 times.

Stocktwits sentiment for CRWV jumped to ‘extremely bullish,’ even as some retail traders remained skeptical about piling in after Nvidia’s upbeat results were met with a share-price drop.

CoreWeave, Inc.’s stock dropped nearly 9% in the after-market session on Thursday, after the cloud infrastructure company reported a higher-than-expected loss and said it would double capital expenditures this year.

The company, however, beat expectations for fourth-quarter revenue and posted an order backlog four times that of last year.

The stock reaction to CoreWeave’s report highlights how investors are now firmly focused on profitability and cost discipline rather than growth alone, amid a broader debate over whether AI-driven enthusiasm and lofty expectations have pushed the market to unsustainable levels.

Shares of Nvidia, the bellwether of the AI sector, declined by over 5% on Thursday, despite the chipmaker posting a blowout quarter.

CoreWeave, a neo-cloud that offers its infrastructure to supplement the cloud capacity of its clients, hyperscalers such as Microsoft and Google, became an investor favorite last year after its stock rallied sharply following the company’s March 2025 initial public offering.

CoreWeave shares are now down about 50% from their June peak.

Q4 Results

Revenue in the December quarter more than doubled to $1.57 billion, inching past analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Backlog, or the total value of orders booked but not yet realized as revenue, surged to $66.8 billion from $15.1 billion a year earlier.

Net loss increased by a staggering rate, jumping to $452 million from just $51 million a year earlier. The $0.89 per share loss figure was lower than the analysts' $0.72 per share forecast.

CoreWeave said it would spend $30 billion to $35 billion in capital expenditures this year, more than double of $14.9 billion it spent in 2025.

Meanwhile, the company’s debt increased nearly three times to $6.7 billion. “Demand continues to intensify as a broader set of customers adopt CoreWeave Cloud to run a diverse and growing set of workloads,” CEO Michael Intrator said in a statement. “The opportunity ahead is significant, and we are ready to capture it.”

Retail Reacts

The results sparked a polarizing debate on Stocktwits, as retail traders weighed the massive demand for AI infrastructure against the company’s significant debt and cash burn.

“NVIDIA earnings were great and they went down. Coreweave earning was bad.. what do you expect?” said a user, while another said “this is too risky to buy and hold.” Traders also expressed concerns over the company’s debt plans and reliance on only a handful of customers.

Earlier in the week, Bloomberg reported that CoreWeave was seeking to raise $8.5 billion from banks, including Morgan Stanley and Mitsubishi, to finance the build-out of cloud computing capacity for Meta.

However, overall sentiment for CRWV shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish,’ with several users eying picking up some shares on the down.

“This is definitely a buy-the-dip event. The whole narrative is AI is overpriced. That's what they want you to think so you sell to them,” said a user.

As of the last close, CRWV stock is up 36% year-to-date.

