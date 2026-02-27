Broadcom said it built the SoC on its 3.5D eXtreme Dimension System in Package (XDSiP) platform, which was introduced in 2024.

For Broadcom’s results next week Wall Street expects the firm to report a rise of 22.4% in revenue to $19.1 billion for its first quarter of fiscal year 2026, ended February 2.

Broadcom Inc. on Thursday announced it has begun shipping the industry’s first 2nm custom compute SoC built on its 3.5D eXtreme Dimension System in Package (XDSiP) platform.

Broadcom said it built the SoC on its 3.5D eXtreme Dimension System in Package (XDSiP) platform, which was introduced in 2024. The chip offers “superior power efficiency and low latency to meet the massive computational demands of gigawatt-scale AI clusters.”

“We’re proud to deliver the first 3.5D custom compute SoC for Fujitsu – a testament to the outstanding execution and innovation by the Broadcom team,” said Frank Ostojic, senior vice president and general manager of Broadcom’s ASIC Products Division.

“These developments underscore Broadcom’s unrivaled technology leadership in delivering high-complexity XPUs to enable transformative breakthroughs in AI,” he added.

Selling 1 Million Chips

A Broadcom executive told Reuters that it expects to sell at least 1 million chips by 2027 based on its stacked design tech.

The 1 million chips the company projects it will sell, are based on an approach Broadcom developed that stacks two chips on top of one another, allowing the distinct pieces of silicon to be tightly bound to improve the speed at which data can flow from one chip to another, Harish Bharadwaj, vice president of product marketing at Broadcom told Reuters.

Earnings On The Horizon

The company posted $15.6 billion in revenue in the same year-ago quarter.

Broadcom is scheduled to report results next week.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around AVGO trended in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Shares in the company have risen nearly 53% over the past year.