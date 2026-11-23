Zscaler and CrowdStrike also reported quarterly results on Monday, with both companies beating analyst estimates for revenue and earnings.

CrowdStrike said the acquisition expands its presence into network security and adds more than $185 billion to its addressable market by calendar 2029.

The company said it expects the acquisition to generate $500 million in annual cost savings within 18 to 24 months of closing.

According to the agreement, Zscaler shareholders will receive 1.135 shares of CrowdStrike for each Zscaler share they own.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) announced that it had agreed to buy Zscaler (ZS) on Monday in an all-stock deal that values Zscaler at around $43.9 billion, alongside both companies’ quarterly results.

ZS stock rose 8.1% in pre-market trade, while CRWD stock fell 8.5%. Both were among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

According to the agreement, Zscaler shareholders will receive 1.135 shares of CrowdStrike for each Zscaler share they own. The exchange ratio implies a value of $260.41 per Zscaler share, representing a premium of roughly 34% to its November 20 closing price, based on CrowdStrike's closing price that day.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of CrowdStrike's fiscal 2028, subject to Zscaler shareholder approval and regulatory clearances.

The $43.9 billion transaction is larger than Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) $32 billion acquisition of cloud security company Wiz, announced in March 2025. Google agreed to acquire Wiz in an all-cash deal for $32 billion, subject to closing adjustments.

Cybersecurity Consolidation Enters ‘More Material Phase’

According to TD Cowen analyst Shaul Eyal, the deal may indicate that cybersecurity consolidation “may be entering a more material phase.” In a note to investors cited by TheFly, TD Cowen analyst Shaul Eyal kept a ‘Buy’ rating on CrowdStrike with a $280 price target.

The analyst said that the acquisition would provide CrowdStrike a much broader platform to compete more directly with Palo Alto Networks (PANW). PANW stock rose around 4% in pre-market trade. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the company trended in 'extremely bullish' territory over the past day.

CrowdStrike Sees $185B Market Opportunity From Zscaler Deal

CrowdStrike said the acquisition expands its presence into network security and adds more than $185 billion to its addressable market by calendar 2029. The combined company is expected to have more than $10 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR) at the outset, including Zscaler's $3.9 billion in ARR reported in its latest quarter.

"We see a path to become the largest AI safety and security company the world has ever seen," CrowdStrike CEO and founder George Kurtz said.

Zscaler CEO, chairman and founder Jay Chaudhry said the combination reflects the growing importance of cybersecurity in the AI era.

CrowdStrike Expects $500M In Cost Savings From Zscaler Acquisition

CrowdStrike expects the acquisition to generate $500 million in annual cost savings within 18 to 24 months of closing. It also projects approximately $1 billion in annualized revenue synergies within 30 months. The company said the transaction is expected to increase free cash flow per share immediately, before accounting for synergies.

CrowdStrike shareholders are expected to own approximately 84.1% of the combined company, with Zscaler shareholders holding the remaining 15.9%. Both companies' boards unanimously approved the deal.

Chaudhry and his affiliates, who own approximately 34% of Zscaler's shares, have signed voting agreements supporting the deal. Chaudhry is expected to continue leading Zscaler following the closing and join CrowdStrike's board.

CrowdStrike, Zscaler Post Quarterly Results

CrowdStrike reported third-quarter revenue of $1.58 billion, exceeding analyst estimates of $1.53 billion, according to Koyfin.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue of $1.638 billion to $1.644 billion and adjusted net income between $380.3 million and $383 million. CrowdStrike expects full-year revenue of $6.078 billion to $6.084 billion and adjusted net income of $1.342 billion to $1.344 billion.

Zscaler, meanwhile, reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue of $949.3 million, up 20% from $788.1 million a year earlier, and analyst estimates of $938 million. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.23, up from $0.96 and above analyst estimates of $1.16.

Retail Traders Turn Bullish On Zscaler, CrowdStrike

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Zscaler trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory and sentiment around CrowdStrike was in the ‘bullish’ zone. Meanwhile, chatter around Zscaler was at ‘extremely high’ levels and chatter around CrowdStrike was at ‘high’ levels.

Retail traders on the platform viewed the acquisition as a long-term growth opportunity, pointing to the potential scale of the combined cybersecurity business and its ability to capitalize on rising security needs amid AI adoption.

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ZS stock is down over 10% this year, while CRWD stock has more than doubled.

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