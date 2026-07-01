Rezolve Ai’s buyback, strong revenue guidance, and expanding AI commerce partnerships have helped improve investor confidence.

Rezolve Ai shareholders approved a share buyback of up to $300 million.

The company believes its market valuation does not reflect the scale of its business, technology or future growth opportunities.

CEO highlighted the company's rapid growth, citing a growing enterprise customer base, about $60 million in Q1 revenue.

Rezolve Ai (RZLV) stock is heading toward its best week of the year, drawing investor attention after shareholders approved a proposal allowing the company to proceed with a share repurchase program of up to $300 million.

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The approval comes as the AI commerce company continues to grow its revenue quickly and benefits from more businesses adopting AI-powered shopping technology.

RZLV’s Strong Financial Momentum Signals Confidence

The buyback approval, granted at Rezolve Ai's annual general meeting, also included a capital reduction, enabling the board to begin repurchasing shares after obtaining the required approval from a UK court.

The company said the move reflects confidence in its long-term prospects and belief that the current market value does not fully reflect the business's operating performance.

“Yet we believe the public market valuation of Rezolve Ai does not come close to reflecting the scale of the business we are building, the quality of our technology, or the size of the opportunity ahead of us, said CEO Daniel M. Wagner.

Rezolve Ai stock edged 0.9% lower overnight, heading into Wednesday after recording its biggest one-day gain in over two months in the regular session.

RZLV Revenue Outlook Remains Strong

Wagner pointed to Rezolve Ai's expanding enterprise customer base, first-quarter revenue of about $60 million and reaffirmed fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $360 million as signs of its rapid growth.

The company expects to finish the year with at least $500 million in annual recurring revenue, attributing its growth to increasing adoption of its Brain Suite platform, which helps retailers, brands and financial institutions support conversational shopping, personalized product recommendations and AI-powered transaction processing..

During June, Rezolve Ai expanded its commercial reach through a Mashreq-Visa partnership and reported growth in blockchain data processing through Subsquid Labs.

What Are RZLV Retail Traders Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ the previous day, with a 231% rise in message volume in 24 hours.

A user said, “This isn’t just a random spike anymore. The company already did about $60M in Q1 revenue, which was more than all of 2025, and they’re still guiding for around $360M in 2026 revenue with a $500M+ ARR exit rate.Now add the approved $300M buyback mandate, huge volume, AI sector momentum, and a stock that’s still trading like the market doesn’t believe the numbers.If they execute, the current valuation still looks way too cheap compared to the growth they’re guiding for. Shorts are basically betting the company misses. Bulls are betting the numbers are real and the rerating is just starting.”

Another user highlighted a structural turning point for Rezolve Ai, emphasizing that the stock is on the verge of an explosive upward re-rating.

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RZLV stock has gained over 22% year-to-date.

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