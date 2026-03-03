The firm said that the Anthropic phase-out timeline provides “ample time” for agencies to transition to alternative systems compatible with Palantir’s platforms.

Rosenblatt increased its price target on Palantir shares to $200 from $150 and reiterated a ‘Buy’ rating.

The new price target implies a potential 38% upside to the stock’s closing price on Monday.

Rosenblatt believes that mounting instability in the Middle East and broader global security concerns could increase demand for integrated defense software solutions.

Rosenblatt Securities has lifted its outlook on Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), citing geopolitical turmoil and shifting U.S. government AI policies as factors that could strengthen the company’s competitive standing in defense and intelligence markets.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The firm increased its price target on Palantir shares to $200 from $150 and reiterated a ‘Buy’ rating, according to TheFly. The new price target implies a potential 38% upside to the stock’s closing price on Monday.

Palantir To Gain From Anthropic Phase Out

According to Rosenblatt, the U.S. government has directed agencies to wind down their use of Anthropic’s large language models over a six-month period. The analyst said that the timeline provides “ample time” for agencies to transition to alternative systems compatible with Palantir’s platforms.

The observation comes after U.S. President Donald Trump directed federal agencies on Friday to stop using technology from the artificial intelligence startup Anthropic.

Palantir stock traded over 2% lower on Tuesday morning. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock changed to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day. Message volume shifted to ‘normal’ from ‘low’ levels in 24 hours.

PLTR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:45 a.m. ET on Mar. 3, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

Defense Demand In Focus

Rosenblatt believes that mounting instability in the Middle East and broader global security concerns could accelerate demand for integrated defense software solutions. The firm pointed to a July agreement in which the U.S. Army consolidated 75 separate contracts into a single deal with Palantir, suggesting similar large-scale arrangements may follow.

Over time, the firm thinks the Middle East conflict is ‘likely to highlight the strength and leverage of Palantir's solution vs. just another LLM,” Rosenblatt added.

PLTR stock has gained over 73% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<