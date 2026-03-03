Trio Petroleum Corp extended its rally on Tuesday morning after its shares surged 169% on Monday, driven by rising crude prices amid the Middle East conflict.

The U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for May deliveries were up over 5% at $74.5 per barrel.

TPET stock is on track for its highest open since June 23, 2025.

Last month, Trio Petroleum said two wells in Alberta are expected to produce a combined 30 to 40 barrels of oil per day.

Trio Petroleum Corp. (TPET) generated significant retail buzz as the stock climbed more than 60% in pre-market trading on Tuesday, extending its 169% rally from Monday, amid rising oil prices due to the ongoing war between the U.S., Israel, and Iran.

TPET tracked the broader energy market after the conflict in the Middle East moved into its fourth day, sending oil prices soaring. The U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for May deliveries were up more than 5% at $74.5 per barrel, while Brent Crude contracts jumped over 6% to $82.64 per barrel.

TPET stock hit its 200-day moving average (200-DMA) for the first time in over four months on Monday and is on track for its highest open since June 23, 2025.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

According to Stocktwits data, chatter on the platform increased by 1,190% over a 24-hour period, as of Tuesday morning, while sentiment remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

One user compared TPET to other oil stocks and added that they would buy “every dip.”

TPET produces about 70,000 barrels of oil per day, far more than Battalion Oil and Indonesia Energy Corp., which each produce roughly 12,000 barrels daily.

Another user expects the stock to grow nearly 10x by the time the war is over.

Trio’s Canada Expansion

Last month, Trio Petroleum said that all required Alberta Energy Regulator approvals and license transfers for its heavy-oil asset were completed as of Jan. 30, 2026, allowing it to move into active field operations. Two initial wells are expected to produce a combined 30 to 40 barrels of oil per day.

Separately, Trio also acquired heavy oil assets in Saskatchewan from NovaCor Exploration. The assets include four wells and related infrastructure, with current production of about 30 barrels per day and additional upside potential.

TRIO shares have gained around 110% so far in 2026.

