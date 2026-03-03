BELGRADE, Mont., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (“Bridger or “Bridger Aerospace”), (NASDAQ: BAER, BAERW), one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies, today announced that it has secured a five-year multiple-award Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract for on-call fixed-wing transportation services in Alaska, supporting personnel and cargo movements for the U.S. Department of Interior (DOI) and other federal agencies on an as-needed basis.

“Our expanded light fixed-wing fleet is ideally suited to meet the needs of the DOI and the State of Alaska, including providing safe and reliable access to remote locations throughout Alaska whenever mission requirements demand,” said Sam Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Bridger. “This award is an excellent example of our performance as a trusted partner to our state and federal customers and is expected to increase utilization of our fleet. We stand ready to serve our mission to protect lives, property, and the environment no matter when the call comes in.”

The contract effective start date is April 1, 2026 and runs through March 2031. The contract award value of $18.6 million is an estimate and not a guarantee of future revenue.

About Bridger Aerospace

Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation, as well as internationally. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at https://www.bridgeraerospace.com.

