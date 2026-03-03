Affiliates of Elliott Investment Management are set to invest $1 billion in the company.

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) on Tuesday announced a major capital return plan after securing a $1 billion investment from affiliates of Elliott Investment Management, L.P., showing focus on boosting shareholder value through large-scale stock buybacks.

Elliott will acquire $1 billion in convertible senior notes issued by Pinterest.

Investment And Immediate Buyback

The social media platform said Elliott’s capital infusion will fund an accelerated share repurchase agreement (ASR) valued at $1 billion, part of a broader strategy to reduce outstanding shares. The company also introduced a fresh $3.5 billion authorization approved by its board, replacing its previous program.

In addition to ASR, Pinterest intends to repurchase up to $500 million of stock through open-market purchases. Combined with $473 million already repurchased earlier this year under a prior authorization, the company expects roughly $2 billion in total buybacks during the first half of 2026.

Pinterest stock traded over 8% higher in Tuesday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory amid ‘extremely low’ message volume levels.

PINS’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 07:45 a.m. ET on Mar. 3, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

Elliott’s Investment Highlights

The securities purchased carry a 1.75% annual interest rate and mature in March 2031 unless converted, redeemed, or repurchased earlier. The initial conversion price is set near $22.72 per share, representing a 30% premium to the stock’s closing price on March 2.

Pinterest plans to fund the accelerated repurchase on March 5, receiving an initial tranche equal to about 80% of the anticipated shares under the agreement. After this transaction, about $2.5 billion will remain available under the new authorization, which has no expiration date and can be paused or ended at management’s discretion.

PINS stock has declined by more than 50% over the last 12 months.

