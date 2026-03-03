AI cloud company CoreWeave has contracts with Core Scientific to provide data center capacity.

Core Scientific now holds fewer than 1,000 BTC as of Tuesday and expects to sell the remainder in Q1 2026.

The company sold its Bitcoins to increase liquidity for its AI expansion.

Core Scientific CFO called 2025 a transitional year, as the miner reported a $175 million Bitcoin sale in its fourth-quarter earnings.

Bitcoin miner and digital infrastructure company Core Scientific announced that it had sold 1,900 Bitcoin in January and expected to sell its remaining holdings in the first quarter of 2026.

Core Scientific (CORZ) holds less than 1,000 BTC as of Tuesday, according to its annual report and fourth-quarter earnings release. It announced plans to monetize almost all of its Bitcoin holdings in 2026, though timing and amounts would depend on market conditions and liquidity requirements.

The sales were meant to increase liquidity and finance other cash needs, such as investments related to its AI expansion, as well as planned capital expenditures.

Core Scientific (CORZ) was down 2.41%. On Stockwits, the retail sentiment around CORZ moved from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ territory, as chatter levels around it remained ‘high’ over the past day.

CORZ retail sentiment on March 3 as of 8:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Bitcoin Holdings Increased In 2025

Chief Financial Officer Jim Nygaard said on Monday's earnings call that Core Scientific ended the year with total liquidity of approximately $530 million. He stated that the company had a range of ways to raise capital, one of which was to set up $4 billion in loans against contracted CoreWeave capacity at stabilization. Core Scientific has contracts with CoreWeave, an AI cloud company, to provide data center capacity.

Nygaard said that 2025 was a "transitional year" for the company, with most of its revenue coming from Bitcoin mining as it grows its colocation business. Adam Sullivan, the company's CEO, said on the call that the company had energized about 350 megawatts of capacity, and that almost 200 megawatts were currently billing.

Core Scientific held 2,537 Bitcoin at the end of 2025, at a carrying value of $222 million, based on an average 2025 price of $101,639 per coin. The company held 256 Bitcoin at the end of 2024.

The company also published a 10-K restatement on the same day, where it reported that the adjustment did not affect revenue, adjusted EBITDA, or net cash flow.

Riot Platforms (RIOT), another publicly traded Bitcoin miner, released its annual report on Monday and said that it sold 5,363 Bitcoin in 2025 for approximately $535.5 million, describing the sales as tied to cash requirements for operations and expansion.

