Wall Street's average target on HOOD has climbed since July, as Robinhood reports Q3 results on October 27.

Truist raised its price target to $134 from $130 and kept a 'Buy' rating on Robinhood stock.

Truist said broker stocks have traded roughly flat this year, as shrinking valuations offset better fiscal 2027 estimates.

The new target implied around 23% upside and sat just below the $134.56 average of 31 analysts.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) shares edged higher Tuesday midday after Truist raised its price target to $134 from $130.

According to TheFly, the firm said HOOD has struggled to gain this year, even as its earnings outlook has improved. Truist kept a 'Buy' rating on the shares. The move was part of a broader note previewing third-quarter results for capital markets and brokerage names.

Truist said fiscal 2027 estimates for the broker group have moved higher, but the stock has traded roughly flat this year. The bank said valuation multiples have shrunk, offsetting the better fundamentals. Truist said it still saw more relative value in self-directed platforms than in advisory-led models, based on longer-term growth trends.

Robinhood fits the first group, as its customers trade stocks, options, and crypto on their own rather than through a financial advisor.

HOOD stock was up over 1% in midday trade on Tuesday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around HOOD remained in the ‘bearish’ zone, accompanied by ‘normal’ chatter levels over the past day.

Truist Moves In Line With The Street

From Monday’s close of $109, Truist sees about 23% upside for HOOD. The average price target of $134.56 from 31 analysts tracked by Koyfin was slightly above Truist’s revised target.

HOOD shares fell from a late-September high near $125 to around $110 on Tuesday after sustained selling pressure through early October.

On Monday, Evercore ISI initiated coverage of Robinhood with a price target of $130 and an ‘Outperform’ rating. Last week, HOOD was on track for a third straight weekly decline, even as one analyst flagged its private funds business as a growth opportunity.

Expectations From HOOD Earnings

Analysts estimate that Robinhood will post $1.43 billion in sales for the third quarter of 2026, up 9.1% from $1.31 billion a year earlier. For earnings per share (EPS), analysts expect $0.64, up 4.88% from $0.61 in the same quarter of the prior year.

Robinhood is set to report third-quarter results on October 27.

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