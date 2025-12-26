Arcadia and Roosevelt had entered into a business combination agreement in December 2024 in the form of an all-stock transaction.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) shares rose more than 7% in Friday’s pre-market trade after the company announced the receipt of a merger termination notice from Roosevelt Resources.

Arcadia and Roosevelt had entered into a business combination agreement in December 2024 in the form of an all-stock transaction.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Arcadia Biosciences trended in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing.

