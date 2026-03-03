The company said that Jose Luis Crespo will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer effective March 2, 2026.

Plug Power stock rallied 7.7% in extended hours of trading on Monday after it announced a change to its top company leadership.

The company said that Jose Luis Crespo will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer effective March 2, 2026, replacing long-time CEO Andy Marsh.

CEO Details

Prior to his expected appointment as CEO, Crespo served as President and Chief Revenue Officer at Plug Power (PLUG), where he led revenue strategy, global sales, and commercial operations across all product lines and market segments.

Over his tenure, Crespo was a principal architect of a multi-billion-dollar sales pipeline, and cultivated strategic relationships with major enterprise customers, the company said.

Q4 Earnings

Plug Power posted a narrower adjusted loss per share of $0.06 in the fourth quarter, compared to a loss per share of $0.29 from the year-ago quarter.

The company reported fourth quarter 2025 revenue of $225.2 million. This marked a 17.6% growth over the fourth quarter of 2024 and increased 27.2% from the third quarter 2025. This revenue improvement was driven by higher equipment sales volumes and continued commercial momentum across core markets.

The company in a security filing said that the restructuring plan that was launched in March 2025, as part of the Project Quantum Leap initiative under which the firm announced initiatives to reduce the company’s workforce, realign its manufacturing footprint, and streamline organization to enhance operational efficiency and improve overall liquidity was effectively completed during the fourth quarter of 2025.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around ASTS stock trended in the ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume.

One bullish user praised the fourth quarter earnings.

Another user identified PLUG as one of the top growth stocks to invest in right now.

Shares in the company have risen 21% over the past year.

