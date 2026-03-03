Senior Director, Manufacturing at Giga Berlin, Andre Thierig, said that the company paused production in early 2025 to allow for a shift in production lines to the revamped version of the Model Y.

A Tesla Inc. executive said on Monday that the company’s gigafactory in Berlin produced over 200,000 vehicles in 2025 despite a halt in production in the first quarter.

Andre Thierig, Senior Director, Manufacturing at Giga Berlin, said that the company paused production in early 2025 to allow for a shift in production lines to the revamped version of the Model Y, but then ramped up production to 5000 units per week again.

Production At Berlin

The executive said in a post on LinkedIn that the company increased production every quarter compared to the previous quarter in 2025, and is eyeing a further sequential increase in the first quarter of 2026.

“The Model Y has been the best-selling vehicle worldwide for 3 years in a row and Giga Berlin has had a significant share in this! Well over half of all global markets are supplied from Grünheide,” Thierig wrote.

Thierig was responding to media reports that suggested a lower production number for 2025. Thierig said that Tesla has invested over 5 billion euros ($5.85 billion) in the Berlin gigafactory since 2020, and is also investing several million euros more into the production of battery cells.

Tesla’s gigfactory in Berlin makes solely the Model Y and battery cells. According to the company’s quarterly filing, the factory has an annual installed manufacturing capacity of over 375,000 vehicles.

The Berlin gigafactory is Tesla’s only factory in Europe. It was officially opened in 2022.

Overall Production In 2025

Overall, Tesla produced 1.65 million vehicles in 2025 and delivered 1.64 million vehicles.

This implies that the Berlin factory accounted for roughly 12% of the EV maker's overall production during the year.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock stayed within the ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘low’ levels.

TSLA stock has gained 42% over the past 12 months.

Exchange Rate : 1 Euro=$1.17