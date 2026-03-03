Net loss per share for the fourth quarter came at $0.26 per share, compared to loss of $0.18 per share from the year-ago quarter.

The company’s Q4 revenue surged 2,731% to $54.3 million, compared to $1.9 million from the year-ago period.

Adjusted operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $95.7 million, an increase of $28.0 million as compared to $67.7 million in the third quarter of 2025.

ASTS said that revenue is expected to grow during 2026 ahead of commercial service activation, supported by a backlog of mobile network operator partner revenue and U.S. government contract milestones.

AST SpaceMobile stock rose in extended hours of trading on Monday after it reported a jump of more than 2,000% in its fourth-quarter revenue.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of $0.17 per share, as per Stocktwits data.

Earnings

Analysts on average had expected $39.5 million, as per data from Fiscal.ai. AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) reported revenue of $70.9 million for the full year 2025, driven by mobile network operator partners and the U.S. government.

“For the first time in 2025, AST SpaceMobile became a revenue generating business and it significantly advanced all key aspects of our operations including commercial, government, manufacturing, spectrum rights, IP portfolio, and capital position,” said Abel Avellan, AST SpaceMobile’s Chairman and CEO.

Adjusted operating expenses for Q4 2025 were $95.7 million, an increase of $28.0 million as compared to $67.7 million in the third-quarter of 2025.

Outlook

ASTS said that the revenue is expected to grow during 2026 ahead of commercial service activation, supported by a backlog of mobile network operator partner revenue and U.S. government contract milestones.

AST SpaceMobile plans to launch approximately 45 to 60 Block 2 BB satellites by the end of 2026, at a cadence of one launch every one to two months, aiming for noncontinuous service in targeted markets.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around ASTS stock trended in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume.

One bearish user predicted stock to drop below $60 levels.

Another user said that ASTS stock is ‘extremely overvalued’.

Shares in the company have rallied 190% over the past 12 months.

