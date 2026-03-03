According to a report from Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, the Trump administration is speaking about implementing a limit of 75,000 Nvidia’s H200 chips per Chinese customer.

The United States is reportedly considering placing upper limits on the number of chips that Nvidia Corp. can sell per Chinese company.

According to a report from Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, the Trump administration is speaking about implementing a limit of 75,000 Nvidia’s H200 chips per Chinese customer.

This cap would include shipments of Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s MI325 chips, which are touted to have similar capabilities, as per the report.

