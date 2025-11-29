SMX unveiled molecular-level identity markers for the rare earth industry at the DMCC Precious Metals Conference in Dubai.

The markers allow the minerals to carry their own proof of origin through every stage of processing.

The technology embeds a molecular signature into each batch of the material.

SMX was the top trending ticker on Stocktwits

Shares of SMX (Security Matters) PLC (SMX) continued their massive rally on Friday, surging more than 220%.

The move follows Wednesday’s rally when SMX stock closed 194% higher.

It features SMX’s patented molecular-marking technology, which assigns a unique molecular identity to each piece of metal and links it to a secure digital record.

Announcement Related To Gold

Earlier in the week, the company had unveiled the technology for gold, which enables tracking and lays the groundwork for fully traceable, digitally supported ownership throughout the metals’ lifecycles.

According to SMX, the technology directly addresses supply chain gaps by embedding a molecular signature into each batch of the material. This gives them a signature that can survive crushing, separation, purification, and final manufacturing.

The technology will help push for stricter verification frameworks to support EVs, wind turbines, defense systems, and semiconductor production.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish' a day earlier, accompanied by 'extremely high' message volumes.

The company’s reverse stock split at an 8-to-1 ratio took effect on Nov. 18, 2025, with shares trading on an adjusted basis under the same ticker, SMX. This means every eight ordinary shares were combined into one new share. As a result, the total number of outstanding ordinary shares was reduced from 8,404,581 to 1,050,572.

