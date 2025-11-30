Seven of India's top-10 companies collectively increased their market capitalization by Rs 96,200.95 crore as the Sensex reached a lifetime high. Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance were the biggest gainers, leading the rally.

It was a rewarding week for Dalal Street. As the Sensex touched a lifetime high of 86,055.86, seven of India’s top-10 most valued companies collectively gained a massive Rs 96,200.95 crore. Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance were the star performers, helping lift overall market sentiment.

The broader BSE benchmark also ended the week on a high, rising 474.75 points (0.55%).

Reliance Leads the Charge

Reliance Industries once again proved why it sits at the top. The company added Rs 28,282.86 crore in market value, pushing its overall valuation to an impressive Rs 21.20 lakh crore.

Investors cheered as Bajaj Finance followed closely, gaining Rs 20,347.52 crore and taking its valuation to Rs 6.45 lakh crore.

Banks Join the Rally

The banking pack had a strong week too.

HDFC Bank added Rs 13,611.11 crore, reaching a market cap of Rs 15.48 lakh crore.

ICICI Bank wasn’t far behind, jumping Rs 13,599.62 crore to touch nearly Rs 10 lakh crore in valuation.

State Bank of India also recorded steady growth, adding Rs 6,415.28 crore.

Infosys and Hindustan Unilever chipped in with gains as well, contributing Rs 6,273.15 crore and Rs 7,671.41 crore respectively.

A Tough Week for Airtel, TCS and LIC

While most giants saw green, not everyone had reason to celebrate.

Bharti Airtel took the biggest hit, losing Rs 35,239.01 crore in value.

TCS slipped by Rs 3,762.81 crore.

LIC also saw its market cap drop by Rs 4,996.75 crore.

Where the Big Players Stand Now

Despite the ups and downs, the top-10 ranking remains familiar: