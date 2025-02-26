Retail Investors Want Elon Musk To Prioritize Tesla Over DOGE As Market Cap Slips Below $1 Trillion

With the stock less than 5% away from wiping out gains since Trump’s election win, investors have become increasingly vocal in their frustration.

Retail Investors Want Elon Musk To Prioritize Tesla Over DOGE As Market Cap Slips Below $1 Trillion
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 26, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Tesla shares plunged more than 8% on Tuesday, their worst single-session decline in over four months, pushing the company's market capitalization below the $1 trillion mark once again. 

According to Bloomberg, the stock has fallen 16% over four consecutive trading sessions, erasing $186 billion in market value.

The EV maker experienced a sharp rally following Donald Trump's November election victory, as investors and analysts grew optimistic about potential regulatory benefits under the new administration. 

However, with Tesla less than 5% away from wiping out those post-election gains, retail investors have become increasingly vocal in their frustration.

Much of the criticism is directed at CEO Elon Musk, whose focus has expanded beyond Tesla to assist the Trump administration by spearheading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a federal agency tasked with reducing wasteful spending.

The DOGE website claims that its initiatives have resulted in estimated savings of $65 billion through fraud detection, asset sales, workforce reductions, and regulatory streamlining. 

While Musk's policies have garnered support from figures like JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, they have also reportedly sparked lawsuits and anxiety among federal employees concerned about job security.

On Stocktwits, where Tesla has over a million followers, sentiment has turned sharply negative. 

A poll on the platform asking whether Musk's attention is too divided between Tesla, DOGE, and other government engagements amid falling sales found that nearly 60% of the 2,800 respondents believe he needs to refocus on Tesla. 

Less than a third see the recent decline as temporary, while 11% think his diverse ventures are beneficial.

TSLA poll and sentiment meter as of Feb 25.png TSLA poll and sentiment meter as of Feb 25 | source: Stocktwits

"Elon is the problem. People have seen who he is and they are voting with their wallets. That man is disgusting," wrote one user.

Another investor commented, "Elon is showing that politic[s] will come before my money. So I'm out. He needs to sit down and stop playing dictator."

Stocktwits sentiment, at 'extremely bullish' levels six months ago, has now turned 'bearish' amid a spike in message volume. 

Tesla has an unusually high exposure to retail investors among mega-cap companies. A Reuters report, citing S&P Global Market Intelligence data, points out that as of June 2024, non-institutional shareholders hold about 43% of Tesla's common stock — the highest proportion among the 15 largest companies in the S&P 500.

Despite the latest decline, Tesla remains the world's most valuable automaker by market cap. Japan's Toyota is at a distant second with $236.5 billion.

Wall Street remains divided on Tesla's future. Bullish analysts argue that new model launches and advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous driving could drive a turnaround. 

However, skeptics warn of worsening sales trends in key markets and have described Tesla's first-quarter delivery outlook as "disastrous."

Tesla shares have lost more than 22% this year, making it the only 'Magnificent 7' stock with a market cap below $1 trillion. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

QuickLogic Stock Edges Up On Q4 Profit Beat, CEO's View Of 'Sound' Revenue Growth In 2025: Retail Stays Bullish

QuickLogic Stock Edges Up On Q4 Profit Beat, CEO's View Of 'Sound' Revenue Growth In 2025: Retail Stays Bullish

Sezzle Stock Spikes In Extended Trading After Robust Q4 Earnings, Fuels Retail Frenzy

Sezzle Stock Spikes In Extended Trading After Robust Q4 Earnings, Fuels Retail Frenzy

Par Pacific Stock Slips After-Hours On Swinging To Q4 Loss, But Retail Traders Brush It Off

Par Pacific Stock Slips After-Hours On Swinging To Q4 Loss, But Retail Traders Brush It Off

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Surges After Q4 Earnings Top Wall Street Expectations: Retail’s Elated

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Surges After Q4 Earnings Top Wall Street Expectations: Retail’s Elated

Extra Space Storage Stock Rises After Upbeat Q4 Core FFO, Retail Sits On The Fence

Extra Space Storage Stock Rises After Upbeat Q4 Core FFO, Retail Sits On The Fence

Recent Stories

QuickLogic Stock Edges Up On Q4 Profit Beat, CEO's View Of 'Sound' Revenue Growth In 2025: Retail Stays Bullish

QuickLogic Stock Edges Up On Q4 Profit Beat, CEO's View Of 'Sound' Revenue Growth In 2025: Retail Stays Bullish

Sezzle Stock Spikes In Extended Trading After Robust Q4 Earnings, Fuels Retail Frenzy

Sezzle Stock Spikes In Extended Trading After Robust Q4 Earnings, Fuels Retail Frenzy

MG Hector price DROPS! Limited-time offer with savings up to Rs 2.40 lakh gcw

MG Hector price DROPS! Limited-time offer with savings up to Rs 2.40 lakh

Maha Shivratri 2025: Priyamani inspired suit ideas for Shiv puja ATG

Maha Shivratri 2025: Priyamani inspired suit ideas for Shiv puja

Gujarat: 'Shivling' stolen from Dwarka temple on Mahashivratri eve; police launch search anr

Gujarat: 'Shivling' stolen from Dwarka temple on Mahashivratri eve; police launch search

Recent Videos

North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

North East Pulse | Goalpara's Tourism Gem in Assam - Urpad Beel

Video Icon
Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Maha Shivratri 2025: Top 10 BHAJANS to Celebrate Lord Shiva!

Video Icon
Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway BOOST for Northeast! ₹10,400 Cr Allocated, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Shahid Kapoor’s Top 10 Party Hits on His BIRTHDAY; You Can't Resist to Hit DANCE Floor!

Video Icon
Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Deputy CM Parvesh Verma Accuses AAP of DELAYING CAG Report in Assembly Ruckus!

Video Icon