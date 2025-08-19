The company also recently aligned with the FDA on a streamlined path to potential approval for its next-generation antibody VYD2311.

Retail chatter spiked around Invivyd on Monday after the company said its monoclonal antibodies pemivibart and VYD2311 continued to neutralize the emerging XFG variant of COVID-19 in laboratory tests.

The company reported that both antibodies remained effective against XFG, which U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data and wastewater surveillance suggest is driving a rising wave of infections in the U.S.

Similar results were shown against other circulating variants, including NB.1.8.1, LF.7.9 and LP.8.1. Invivyd said it identified no resistant strains.

The data will be submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for planned inclusion in the fact sheet for pemivibart, which is currently authorized under emergency use for pre-exposure prevention of COVID-19 in certain immunocompromised patients.

The update follows news last week that Invivyd reached alignment with the FDA on a streamlined regulatory pathway for VYD2311.

In a recent Type C meeting, the agency advised that a single Phase 2/3 randomized, placebo-controlled trial with a relatively modest number of symptomatic COVID-19 cases could support a biologics license application.

Invivyd said it plans to test two doses of VYD2311 and has clinical supply on hand.

Infections are growing or likely growing in 34 states, with wastewater data showing high or very high viral levels in 12 states, the company said, citing CDC forecasts.

Invivyd said the structural target of its antibodies has remained stable across major variants since Omicron BA.2, supporting continued neutralization activity.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Invivyd was ‘bullish’ amid a 175% surge in 24-hour message volume.

One user noted they had seen Invivyd fall to $0.48 before quickly rebounding above $1, adding that good timing was the only way to make money with the stock.

Another user said they had added to their position at $0.61.

Invivyd’s stock has risen 31% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<