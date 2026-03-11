BIRD Aerosystems specializes in Airborne Missile Protection Systems and Airborne Surveillance, Intelligence, and Observation platforms.

Ondas Inc. (ONDS) has expanded its defense technology portfolio by acquiring BIRD Aerosystems, a developer of airborne missile protection and intelligence systems.

The acquisition positions Ondas in the growing market for unmanned aerial system (UAS) protection, adding advanced sensing, mitigation, and mission command-and-control technologies to its platform.

BIRD Aerosystems, founded in Israel in 2001, specializes in Airborne Missile Protection Systems (AMPS) and Airborne Surveillance, Intelligence, and Observation (ASIO) platforms.

Ondas’ stock traded over 1% higher in Wednesday’s premarket.

