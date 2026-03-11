AI agents could become major users of crypto, but the security of crypto still has a long way to go, Vitalik Buterin notes.

On Wednesday, Vitalik Buterin said on X that balancing decentralization and privacy in AI agents comes with several challenges.

The Ethereum co-founder described how malicious data in the Ethereum Name Service could trick an AI agent into sending cryptocurrency to another user.

Industry leaders, including Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, earlier argued that AI agents would increasingly use crypto wallets for payments.

As developers in the crypto industry work to balance security, decentralization, and privacy in AI-powered systems, Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin believes that designing safe AI agents for transactions still remains a major challenge.

In a post on X, Buterin discussed the risks AI agents may face when malicious actors attempt to manipulate automated systems on Wednesday. He said developers still faced difficulties building systems that remained secure while preserving decentralized and privacy-focused features.

Vitalik Buterin on AI agents' use of crypto wallets. Source: @VitalikButerin/x

Buterin Warns AI Agents Could Be Tricked Through Jailbreaks

Buterin described a scenario where an AI agent reads another user’s Ethereum Name Service (ENS) profile. ENS links human-readable names to blockchain wallet addresses and other data.

According to Buterin, an ENS profile could contain hidden instructions designed to exploit the agent. “This ENS profile includes a jailbreak that makes your agent send all your coins to [another user],” he added.

Buterin’s post was a response to Ethereum developer Zeng Jiajun, who said his starting point was to improve the Ethereum user experience in an AI-native way without compromising security and decentralization. Zeng also said AI agents and chatbots could become the main way people interact with crypto systems, replacing browser-based wallets such as MetaMask.

Crypto Industry Leaders See AI Agents Driving Crypto Transactions

Buterin’s comments came as discussion grew across the crypto industry about how artificial intelligence systems could use cryptocurrencies for payments.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said on Monday that AI agents may soon conduct more transactions than humans. He added that while AI systems cannot open traditional bank accounts, they can operate cryptocurrency wallets.

Armstrong added that banking rules, such as know-your-customer (KYC) requirements, made it difficult for AI systems to access conventional financial services, whereas crypto wallets could be created using private keys.

Earlier this week, Binance founder Changpeng Zhao also said that AI agents could eventually make far more payments than humans and would likely use cryptocurrency for those transactions.

Some industry participants also suggested that AI systems could become major users of crypto networks. Crypto may have felt early because the industry assumed the end user would be human, added Cryptic Poet, an on-chain enthusiast.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $2,020, down by 1% over 24 hours. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around ETH remained in the ‘bearish’ territory, as chatter levels around it remained ‘low’ over the past day.

