The company received an order from a Japanese government entity to supply dozens of its MetaLight networking units for transportation, utilities, and public safety systems.

Actelis said its MetaLight technology can deliver fiber-like network speeds without installing new fiber, allowing organizations to upgrade digital infrastructure using existing copper wiring.

The latest deal builds on a $100,000 order from a Japanese railway operator last year.

Actelis had implemented a 1-for-10 reverse share split in November 2025 to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price of $1.

Shares of Actelis Networks Inc (ASNS) soared 50% on Wednesday after the company said it received a significant order from a Japanese government entity to supply dozens of its MetaLight networking units to modernize critical infrastructure nationwide.

The order will deploy MetaLight systems in transportation networks, utilities, and public safety systems. Actelis said its MetaLight technology can deliver fiber-like network speeds without installing new fiber, enabling organizations to upgrade their digital infrastructure using existing copper wiring.

“Governments and defense-adjacent organizations in Japan are increasingly prioritizing secure, rapid-deployment networking for their most critical assets -- and Actelis is uniquely positioned to serve this need,” said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis Networks.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Despite the sharp intraday rally, retail sentiment for ASNS stock on Stocktwits declined to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ a day earlier, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One user said there is no “bear case” for the stock, highlighting the company’s fundamentals.

Another user sees support around $0.53 to $0.54.

$100,000 Railway Order In Japan

The latest deal builds on its $100,000 order received in November 2025, when Actelis partnered with a Japanese railway operator to supply networking technology using its hybrid fiber solutions for rail infrastructure upgrades.

Apart from Japan, the company has received multiple orders from customers across the United States and Europe, including Germany and the U.K. Earlier this month, the company secured an order to supply its hybrid fiber-copper networking solution for a California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) infrastructure modernization project.

Prior to that, Actelis received a follow-on order worth $150,000 from a European natural gas transmission system operator, where it first deployed its technology in October 2023.

Actelis had implemented a 1-for-10 reverse share split in November 2025 to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price of $1. However, the stock has been trading below the required level since Dec. 18, 2025.

Year-to-date, the stock has gained around 12%.

