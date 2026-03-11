In a post on X, Musk said the project is part of Tesla’s deal with xAI and is designed to build a fast, real-time AI system capable of quickly understanding and responding to digital inputs.

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of EV giant Tesla Inc. (TSLA) and xAI, announced on Wednesday that both companies have teamed up to develop a new AI initiative called Macrohard, also referred to as Digital Optimus.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on the X platform, Musk said the project is part of Tesla’s investment agreement with xAI and aims to create a highly responsive, real-time AI system that can interpret and act on digital inputs almost instantly.

At the heart of the project is Grok, an AI described as the director of Digital Optimus.

“Grok is the master conductor/navigator with deep understanding of the world to direct digital Optimus, which is processing and actioning the past 5 secs of real-time computer screen video and keyboard/mouse actions.” -Elon Musk

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<