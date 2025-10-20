Aptera is drawing investor attention after its Nasdaq debut, with shares swinging sharply as traders await the company’s first detailed look at its solar-powered vehicle plans and upcoming production roadmap.

Retail chatter intensified around Aptera Motors on Sunday ahead of its Oct. 21 presentation at the LD Micro Main Event XIX in San Diego, marking the company’s first public product showcase since listing on Nasdaq last week.

Aptera’s stock closed 27% lower at $5.84 on Friday, before recovering 2.3% in after-hours trading, as investors positioned ahead of the upcoming event and awaited updates on its first production vehicle.

The stock had opened at $19.99 following its Oct. 17 direct listing, briefly pausing on volatility as traders reacted to the debut.

Solar EV Roadmap

Aptera said Co-CEO Chris Anthony will provide an overview of the company’s business model, mission, and production strategy as it seeks to commercialize its solar electric vehicle (EV).

The company recently secured up to $75 million in committed equity financing from New Circle Principal Investments, an affiliate of New Circle Capital, to support production readiness and tooling for its “Launch Edition” vehicles.

Aptera also appointed Leon Kaunitz, formerly of Tesla and NIO, as Senior Vice President of Engineering, bringing expertise in vehicle production and large-scale manufacturing systems.

Aptera’s Pitch

Based in Carlsbad, California, Aptera calls itself a solar mobility company developing ultra-efficient electric vehicles that can generate energy directly from sunlight. The company is structured as a public benefit corporation, aiming to advance sustainable transportation while reducing dependence on external charging and fossil fuels.

Retail Backers On Stocktwits Stay Loyal

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Aptera was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

One user noted Aptera’s decision to go public before releasing its first vehicle.

Another said they worried the company may have hurt its chances by not beginning production earlier but added they would continue holding shares, saying Aptera now needs backing from deep-pocketed investors to succeed.

