In an update on its website, the BEA said that the advance estimate of gross domestic product for the third quarter of 2025 was initially scheduled for release on October 30.

The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) said on Monday that the government's advance estimate of third-quarter 2025 gross domestic product growth was canceled due to the recent 43-day federal shutdown.

The BEA also noted that “Personal Income and Outlays” for September will be released on December 5 at 10 a.m. ET and was initially scheduled for release on October 31.

