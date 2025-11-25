President Donald Trump said he discussed topics including trade, Ukraine-Russia, Fentanyl, and soybeans with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a Monday phone call.

President Donald Trump said on Monday that he had a “very good” phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, covering topics including Ukraine, Russia, fentanyl, and U.S. agricultural exports.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On Truth Social, Trump wrote, “We discussed many topics including Ukraine/Russia, Fentanyl, Soybeans and other Farm Products, etc. We have done a good, and very important, deal for our Great Farmers — and it will only get better.”

Source: @RealDonaldTrump/Truth Social

According to China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the conversation also touched on Taiwan. Trump did not explicitly mention Nvidia’s (NVDA) AI chips during the call. However, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed earlier on Monday that the Trump administration is still considering whether to allow the sale of Nvidia’s advanced AI chips to China, with the President having final authority over the decision.

Follow-Up From South Korea Meeting

Trump framed the call as a follow-up to a meeting with Xi in South Korea three weeks ago, noting “significant progress on both sides in keeping our agreements current and accurate.”

He added that Xi had invited him to Beijing in April, an invitation he accepted, and that he will host Xi for a State Visit in the U.S. later in the year. “We agreed that it is important that we communicate often, which I look forward to doing,” Trump wrote.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

Read also: Bitcoin Holds $86,000 With Crypto Market Back Above $3 Trillion – XRP, Doge Gain Ahead Of Grayscale’s New ETF Launches

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<