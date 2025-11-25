On November 20, Ondas made a $35 million strategic investment in Performance Drone Works (PDW), a defense technology company specializing in advanced combat robotics for U.S. military operations.

The company recently bagged a major contract to supply its autonomous counter-drone systems at one of Europe’s largest airports.

Ondas’ third-quarter revenue surged sixfold year-on-year.

The stock traded over 27% higher on Monday afternoon.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) stock has been attracting investor attention lately, as the company’s recent investments, deals, and third-quarter earnings have boosted confidence.

Ondas develops advanced autonomous systems and private wireless technology through its units Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS), Ondas Capital, and Ondas Networks.

Defense Deals

The company’s products combine drone-based intelligence with modern connectivity tools to enhance safety, improve efficiency, and support data-driven operations across key industries.

The company has also recently bagged a major contract to supply its autonomous counter-drone systems at one of Europe's largest airports.

Ondas’ stock traded over 27% higher on Monday afternoon. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock changed to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ territory the previous day amid ‘high’ message volume levels.

Strong Earnings

Ondas’ revenue during the third quarter (Q3) surged sixfold from the same quarter a year ago, to $10.1 million, with a loss of $0.03 per share.

Ondas Autonomous Systems, the company’s business unit focused on drone and robotics platforms for industrial data collection, drove most of the revenue growth.

OAS revenue during the quarter stood at $10 million, increasing eightfold from the same period in 2024. The business unit’s order backlog stood at $22.2 million, compared with Ondas' total order backlog of $23.3 million.

ONDS stock has gained over 234% year-to-date and over 896% in the last 12 months.

