U.S. shoppers are expected to spend about $622 on average between Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year as value-seeking consumers continue to rely on promotions to stretch their holiday budgets, according to a survey by Deloitte.

This spend is down 4% year over year from the $650 Deloitte forecast last year.

According to the firm, 82% of surveyed consumers plan to shop on Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year, up from 79% in 2024. “Cost pressures and financial constraints are likely to result in more cautious Black Friday Cyber Monday spending,” Deloitte said,

