The appointment of Dr. Ira Wolfson reflects Quantum X Labs' ongoing commitment to building a top global team of scientists working towards a fault tolerant computer, simulations and quantum cyber security



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Tel Aviv, Israel, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum X Labs Ltd. (Nasdaq: QXL) today announced the appointment of Dr. Ira Wolfson to its leadership team as a quantum researcher, strengthening the Company's scientific and engineering capabilities as it advances the development of next-generation quantum technologies across computing, sensing, and enabling quantum systems.

Dr. Wolfson brings decades of multidisciplinary experience spanning advanced physics, complex systems engineering, applied research, and the translation of breakthrough technologies into practical solutions. Throughout his career, he has led high-impact scientific and technological programs, combining deep theoretical expertise with hands-on engineering and product development.

At Quantum X Labs, Dr. Wolfson will play a key role in guiding the Company's quantum technology roadmap, contributing to the development of fault tolerant computer, innovative quantum computing architectures, quantum algorithms, quantum sensing technologies, and other strategic initiatives across the Company's expanding portfolio. His expertise will support the integration of advanced scientific research with scalable engineering, helping accelerate the potential commercialization of Quantum X Labs' proprietary technologies.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Ira Wolfson to our leadership team," said Nir Sharon, Chief Quantum Technology Officer of Quantum X Labs. "We believe that his extensive scientific background, leadership experience, and ability to bridge fundamental physics with real-world engineering make him an exceptional addition to Quantum X Labs. As we continue expanding our quantum technology platform, Dr. Wolfson's expertise will strengthen our ability to develop innovative solutions that address some of the most significant challenges in quantum computing and quantum-enabled technologies."

Quantum X Labs continues to expand its world-class scientific and engineering organization as it develops technologies designed to address critical challenges in the quantum ecosystem. The Company's research spans multiple areas, including quantum computing architectures, quantum error correction, quantum software, quantum algorithms, photonic and optical technologies, inertial sensing, and other enabling technologies intended to accelerate the commercialization of practical quantum systems.

The appointment of Dr. Wolfson reflects Quantum X Labs' ongoing commitment to attracting leading scientific talent and building a multidisciplinary organization capable of delivering transformative innovations across the rapidly evolving quantum technology landscape.

Quantum X Labs plans to continue refining its technology, with future work focused on exploring joint ventures and cooperation opportunities for performance optimization, system integration, and scaling toward deployable inertial measurement units (IMUs), fault tolerant computer, simulations and cyber security.

Quantum X Labs Inc.

Quantum X Labs Inc. and its subsidiaries are focused on quantum technology, digital advertising and computing and enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Quantum X Labs Ltd. is focused on developing and promoting quantum algorithms for the transportation, drug discovery and security segments as well as developing quantum- based GPS replacement and quantum atom accuracy solutions. Gix Media develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. Metagramm is a developer of grammatical error correction software and offers tools for writing and reviewing, grammar, spelling, punctuation and style features, as well as translation and multilingual dictionaries, using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

For more information about Quantum X Labs, visit https://quantumxlabs.xyz/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Quantum X Labs’ and its subsidiaries’ strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, growth, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property, products and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “seek,” “will,” “consider,” “likely,” “assume,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “do not believe,” “aim,” “predict,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “potential,” “guidance,” “objective,” “outlook,” “trends,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “target,” “on track” or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses advancing the development of next-generation quantum technologies across computing, sensing, and enabling quantum systems, the anticipated contributions of Dr. Wolfson, the potential commercialization of Quantum X Labs' proprietary technologies, expanding its quantum technology platform, delivering transformative innovations across the rapidly evolving quantum technology landscape and exploring joint ventures and cooperation opportunities. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on 10-K and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Michal Efraty

Investor Relations

michal@efraty.com

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