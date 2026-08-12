ASTS said carriers “want the service now,” prompting AST SpaceMobile to push hard for a rapid rollout.

The service will use Vodafone’s licensed spectrum and authorized gateways, including Goonhilly Downs.

AST SpaceMobile targets 45 satellites by early 2027, with 10 launches already booked across two providers.

The company reaffirmed its $150 million-$200 million 2026 outlook and targets nearly $1 billion in its first full commercial year.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) rose 1% overnight heading into Wednesday after the company told U.S. regulators it would “imminently” begin direct-to-cell operations in the UK with Vodafone, moving its satellite-to-smartphone network closer to international commercialization.

ASTS stock jumped 4% on Tuesday to close at $71.63.

AST SpaceMobile UK Launch Nears

In a filing with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Tuesday, AST SpaceMobile said it would begin UK direct-to-cell operations “imminently” after securing the necessary authorizations and completing interference assessments.

The company will use Vodafone’s licensed UK spectrum, supported by authorized gateways including Goonhilly Downs, while certain frequencies are covered by an Ofcom demonstration and trial license. AST SpaceMobile said the service would operate on a non-harmful-interference basis, with satellite beams deactivated immediately if verified interference occurs. Its network operations center will also remain available around the clock.

The notification was required under the FCC’s authorization for AST SpaceMobile’s proposed 248-satellite low-Earth-orbit network.

Carriers Push For Faster ASTS Rollout

The regulatory update follows AST SpaceMobile’s Q2 call, during which the company said carriers were pressing for a rapid rollout.

“We’re hearing from operators that they want the service now,” President Scott Wisniewski said. “We are pushing extremely hard.” AST SpaceMobile is conducting European network integration and testing with Vodafone, Orange, Telefonica, Vodafone Ukraine and Deutsche Telekom. Its ecosystem includes more than 60 mobile-network partners covering over 3 billion subscribers.

CEO Abel Avellan said 21 of Europe’s 25 largest operators have expressed interest in partnering with AST SpaceMobile. “We’re building the direct-to-device network of the future today in partnership with, not in competition with mobile network operators,” Avellan said.

AST SpaceMobile is targeting scaled beta availability in selected markets during 2026. Management said 45 to 60 BlueBird satellites could enable continuous service across the U.S., Europe, Japan and other strategic markets.

The company has 10 launches booked with two providers and expects to place its first 45 satellites in orbit by early 2027. BlueBirds 14 through 16 are undergoing final testing, while satellites 17 through 46 are in different stages of production. The next-gen spacecraft are expected to nearly double the 98.9 Mbps peak speed demonstrated by AST SpaceMobile’s initial BlueBird satellites.

ASTS Targets $1B Revenue

AST SpaceMobile generated $31.5 million in Q2 revenue and reaffirmed its 2026 forecast of $150 million to $200 million. It expects revenue to rise sequentially through the year and remain weighted toward the fourth quarter.

“Commercial services revenue, of course, is what we’re all playing for,” Wisniewski said. “We’re very excited and expect that to ramp quickly once we get going.” The company continues to target revenue approaching $1 billion in its first full year of commercial service and has built a $1.3 billion backlog.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About ASTS?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for ASTS was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

ASTS sentiment and message volume as of August 12 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$ASTS Third wave of skyrocketing is incoming, buy as much as you can.”

View this Stocktwits post

Another user said, “$ASTS chart looking like this is getting ready to curl up…. lots of catalysts incoming as well.”

View this Stocktwits post

ASTS stock has risen 56% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<