Director Lance Fritz purchased 10,000 FISV common shares for a total of $519,500, as per a regulatory filing.

Fritz bought the shares at a weighted-average price of $51.95 per share.

Following the purchase, Fritz owned 27,207 FISV shares.

Fiserv’s shares were on a losing streak following a lackluster second-quarter report.

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) closed up nearly 1% on Tuesday, snapping four consecutive sessions of declines after a regulatory filing revealed that Director Lance Fritz purchased shares in the company.

The filing showed that Fritz purchased 10,000 FISV common shares for a total of $519,500, at a weighted-average price of $51.95 per share. The transactions were executed in multiple trades ranging from $51.70 to $52.08. Following the purchase, Fritz owned 27,207 FISV shares.

Shares of the company continued to climb higher in the overnight session.

Why Was FISV Stock Falling?

Fiserv’s shares were on a losing streak following a lackluster second-quarter (Q2) report.

Fiserv posted adjusted earnings per share of $1.84, missing consensus estimates, while revenue of $4.96 billion was down 4% year-over-year and below the Street forecast.

The company’s merchant solutions revenue declined 1%, while financial solutions revenue fell 8% organically. Fiserv also cut its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to between $7.20 and $7.40, from $8 to $8.30 previously, and lowered its organic revenue growth forecast to flat to down 1%, versus prior guidance of 1%-3%.

Wall Street Lowers Targets On FISV Stock

The company also attracted a series of Wall Street price target cuts following the results.

Most recently, Stephens resumed coverage of Fiserv with an ‘Equal Weight’ rating and $57 price target, implying an upside of about 8% from its last close. The analyst said that the company needs to regain momentum as Clover, its cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) and merchant platform, is posting negative growth.

Last week, various analysts lowered targets on Fiserv. Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance cut the price target on the company to $54 from $60 and maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares. The analyst said that while Fiserv's reset was largely anticipated, reduced visibility into the turnaround was a concern as higher investment spending, weaker revenue expectations, and continued margin pressure push the story into show-me territory until growth stabilization emerges.

As per data from Koyfin, FISV stock has a 12-month average price target of $62.18, implying an upside of about 18% from its last close. Of the 37 analysts covering the stock, a whopping 35 have a ‘Buy’ or higher rating.

FISV Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around FISV stock was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing even as message volumes surged 266% over 24 hours, as per platform data.

One user said, “$FISV its clear to me the reason we didnt dump is because wallstreet likes the new CEO. and honestly i do too. Hes not just a empty suit…”

Fiserv appointed Takis Georgakopoulos as the new CEO, who took over the helm in mid June.

FISV stock is down nearly 20% so far this year.

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