CAVA Group’s second-quarter sales rose 31.3%, while James Chanos critiqued the same-store sales outlook.

CAVA’s Q2 revenue and EPS both surpassed analyst estimates.

The company maintained its 2026 same-store sales growth forecast of 4.5% to 6.5%.

James Chanos criticized CAVA’s outlook, pointing to a sharp expected slowdown in same-store sales growth.

CAVA Group’s (CAVA) stock surged over 11% overnight after the Mediterranean fast-casual chain reported better-than-expected second-quarter (Q2) results as investors welcomed 9% same-restaurant sales growth and stronger traffic even as the Cyclospora outbreak scare sparked concerns.

CAVA’s Sales And Traffic Gain Ground

The Washington, D.C.-based company posted $365.4 million in Q2 revenue, marking a 31.3% year-on-year increase. Same-store sales climbed 9%, supported by a 5.3% rise in customer traffic and a 3.7% contribution from pricing and product mix. Earnings were $0.19 per share. Both revenue and EPS beat Wall Street estimates of $360.09 million and $0.18, respectively, as per Fiscal AI data.

Restaurant-level profit reached $93.8 million, up 28.1%. The corresponding margin came in at 25.7%, down from 26.3% last year. CAVA attributed the margin pressure partly to costs tied to its Pomegranate Glazed Salmon launch, increased use of third-party delivery, and additional wage spending. The company reaffirmed its 2026 same-store sales growth outlook of 4.5% to 6.5%.

CAVA CEO Addresses Cyclospora Outbreak Concerns

CEO Brett Schulman used the company's Q2 earnings call to outline how the Mediterranean fast-casual chain plans to sustain growth while adapting to changing consumer preferences and industrywide food-safety concerns.

“We're seeing durable shifts in how consumers choose to eat with growing demand for bold, flavorful food, fresh ingredients and protein-rich meals that don't require compromising on health. Our Mediterranean cuisine sits at the intersection of these trends.”

Schulman acknowledged that an industrywide Cyclospora outbreak temporarily affected consumer attitudes toward lettuce and fresh produce.

“While we do not source leafy greens from Mexico and do not serve iceberg lettuce on our menu, exiting Q2, we saw near-term sales impacts related to broad concerns around lettuce and fresh produce consumption due to the Cyclospora outbreak. We have since seen same-restaurant sales begin to rebound.”

James Chanos Questions CAVA’s Slower Second-Half Sales Outlook

James Chanos, investment manager and founder of Kynikos Associates, criticized CAVA’s outlook in an X post.

“So $CAVA, which trades at over 100x flattish EPS, just guided to a huge slowdown in 2H SSS. The 1Q was 9.7%, and this 2Q was 9.0%…but the entire year is now guided to 4.5% to 6.5%…?! That’s 0-4% for the 2H of the year.”

CAVA currently trades at a 100.6x forward price-to-earnings ratio, compared with 25.3x for Chipotle Mexican Grill and 19.4x for Olive Garden operator Darden Restaurants.

Also, TD Cowen cut its CAVA price target to $85 from $100 but kept a ‘Buy’ rating. The firm expects 2026 same-store sales to grow 7%, saying recent Cyclospora-related concerns hurt sales temporarily. TD Cowen believes CAVA’s recent recovery and strong Q2 performance could help the company improve its sales outlook again.

CAVA Stock: Retail-Trader View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for CAVA improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day.

A user said, “I am pleased with the results. With all the Cyclospora scare, these are very well received results. Looking forward to reflection in the share price.”

Another user said, “Added twice during the conference call. Valuation still too low for the outstanding job they're doing.”

CAVA stock has gained over 3% year-to-date.

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