The proposed investment is another bullish signal for semiconductors, suggesting investors see further upside in chip stocks.

Micron stock gained 1.4% in the overnight session, while SanDisk shares were up 2.5%.

The Singapore state fund sees the AI semiconductor segment as undervalued and has discussed investment timing with South Korean officials.

The retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ for MU, SKHY and DRAM, and ‘extremely bullish’ for SNDK on Wednesday.

U.S. memory stocks rose in overnight trading ahead of Wednesday’s session after reports that Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund Temasek is planning to invest in Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix triggered a rally in South Korean stocks.

The proposed investment, which would mark the state fund’s first-ever investment in the region, is yet another bullish signal for the semiconductor industry and suggests top investors believe chip stocks still have room to run higher.

Memory Stocks Catch A Global Boost

Micron stock gained 1.4% in the overnight session, while SanDisk shares were up 2.5%. U.S. shares of SK Hynix rose 2%, tracking a nearly 5% gain in the primary stock listed in Seoul. The Roundhill Memory ETF (DRAM) advanced 3.6%.

On Wednesday, Singaporean news outlet Asia Business Daily reported that Temasek is planning to invest directly in the two chipmakers through its internal investment team, and is mulling timing.

Temasek believes the semiconductor segment within the AI supply chain remains undervalued and has proactively contacted the South Korean government to discuss the timing of capital deployment.

KOSPI Rockets Higher

The news sent shares of Samsung and SK Hynix surging more than 8% each during intraday, propelling the KOSPI index up over 4% at one point.

The Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (KORU), a leveraged ETF that seeks 3x the daily performance of South Korean stocks, was up 6.3% in overnight trading.

Just a day earlier, the South Korean government announced the establishment of a 5 trillion won (approximately $3.5 billion) semiconductor fund to drive a 10-year industry cooperation program.

In recent months, U.S. memory stocks and the KOSPI, which is heavily weighted toward Samsung and SK Hynix, have become increasingly intertwined, with moves in one increasingly influencing the other.

Retail View On Memory Stocks

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ for MU, SKHY and DRAM, and ‘extremely bullish’ for SNDK.

“$SKHY Its a doom investment loop for shorts when countries start feeding off each other's 8 hour trading period. Any strength at all feeds the next region of trading,” a trader said.

On the Micron stream, a trader wrote: “Every day more and more evidence comes out to support a massive increase in Micron's share price. Pressure is building up and one day it's going to pop 15-20% and then there will be no looking back.”

MU’s Bullish Signal

Micron Technology executives said on Monday the memory market is likely to remain structurally tight beyond 2027 as AI-driven demand continues to outpace the industry’s ability to add supply.

Sumit Sadana, Micron’s chief business officer, said at Keybanc’s tech conference that the company’s aggregate demand signals from customers have increased since its latest earnings report, with 2027 now expected to be “even tighter” than 2026.

He said customers are seeking more memory despite prices being at elevated levels, with the shortage extending beyond data centers into other market segments.

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