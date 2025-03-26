user
user icon

Qualcomm Reportedly Takes Antitrust Battle Against Arm To Regulators in US, Europe, Korea – Stocks Dip, Retail Traders Skeptical

Arm has pushed back against the accusations, calling Qualcomm’s latest actions “nothing more than a desperate attempt” to gain competitive advantage.

Qualcomm Reportedly Takes Antitrust Battle Against Arm To Regulators in US, Europe, Korea – Stocks Dip, Retail Traders Skeptical
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 26, 2025, 9:00 PM IST

Qualcomm (QCOM) and Arm Holdings (ARM) shares edged lower in pre-market trade on Wednesday following a Bloomberg report stating that Qualcomm has launched a global antitrust campaign against Arm.

According to the report, Qualcomm has filed complaints with the European Commission, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, and the Korea Fair Trade Commission, accusing Arm of restricting access to its technology and stifling competition. 

Qualcomm’s allegations focus on Arm’s shift away from an open licensing model that had fostered a competitive chip industry for over two decades, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Qualcomm argues that Arm’s licensing model created widespread industry reliance on its technology. 

The company contends that Arm is leveraging that dominance to limit access and increase profits through its chipmaking efforts. 

These complaints mirror Qualcomm's arguments in a recent court case in Delaware, where it successfully claimed it did not need a new license to use Arm’s technology for a chip startup it had acquired.

Qualcomm has not yet commented on the report, and EU, FTC, and KFTC representatives have also not issued statements. 

Arm, however, pushed back against the accusations. “Arm remains focused on enhancing innovation, promoting competition, and respecting contractual rights and obligations,” the company said in a statement to Bloomberg. 

“Any allegation of anticompetitive conduct is nothing more than a desperate attempt by Qualcomm to detract from the merits and expand the parties’ ongoing commercial dispute for its own competitive benefit,” it added.

Screenshot 2025-03-26 084403.png Qualcomm retail sentiment and message volume on March 26 as of 8:45 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Qualcomm’s stock dipped to ‘extremely bearish’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago.

Screenshot 2025-03-26 084442.png Arm retail sentiment and message volume on March 26 as of 8:50 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Meanwhile, retail sentiment around Arm’s stock also ticked lower but remained in ‘neutral’ territory. 

Qualcomm shares are down 4.6% over the past year but have gained 3.32% in 2025. 

Arm’s stock has declined 9.3% over the past year and is trading flat for 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Cisco Stock’s Gains ‘May Creep Up On You’ In 2025, Says Melius Research Citing 3 Key Reasons – Retail’s Bullish

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Allurion Stock Tumbles Over Disappointing Quarterly Earnings, Revenue Guidance – But Retail’s Not Concerned

Allurion Stock Tumbles Over Disappointing Quarterly Earnings, Revenue Guidance – But Retail’s Not Concerned

Southern Copper, Freeport-McMoRan Stocks Slip Even As Copper Soars, Tariff Timeline Moves Up – Retail Holds Bullish Stance

Southern Copper, Freeport-McMoRan Stocks Slip Even As Copper Soars, Tariff Timeline Moves Up – Retail Holds Bullish Stance

Cintas Stock Soars 9% On Q3 Earnings Beat, Revised Guidance — Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High

Cintas Stock Soars 9% On Q3 Earnings Beat, Revised Guidance — Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High

Palo Alto Stock’s Retail Followers Cheer New NHL Partnership, But Shares Slip Amid Tech Sell-Off

Palo Alto Stock’s Retail Followers Cheer New NHL Partnership, But Shares Slip Amid Tech Sell-Off

Is Retail Willing To Play Market Volatility: Here’s What A Stocktwits Poll Reveals

Is Retail Willing To Play Market Volatility: Here’s What A Stocktwits Poll Reveals

Recent Stories

Allurion Stock Tumbles Over Disappointing Quarterly Earnings, Revenue Guidance – But Retail’s Not Concerned

Allurion Stock Tumbles Over Disappointing Quarterly Earnings, Revenue Guidance – But Retail’s Not Concerned

Southern Copper, Freeport-McMoRan Stocks Slip Even As Copper Soars, Tariff Timeline Moves Up – Retail Holds Bullish Stance

Southern Copper, Freeport-McMoRan Stocks Slip Even As Copper Soars, Tariff Timeline Moves Up – Retail Holds Bullish Stance

Cintas Stock Soars 9% On Q3 Earnings Beat, Revised Guidance — Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High

Cintas Stock Soars 9% On Q3 Earnings Beat, Revised Guidance — Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High

Palo Alto Stock’s Retail Followers Cheer New NHL Partnership, But Shares Slip Amid Tech Sell-Off

Palo Alto Stock’s Retail Followers Cheer New NHL Partnership, But Shares Slip Amid Tech Sell-Off

Only 1% of India's air pollution funds utilized amid dire situation, parliamentary panel expresses concern dmn

Only 1% of India's air pollution funds utilized amid dire situation, parliamentary panel expresses concern

Recent Videos

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

What are Putin's Demands as Russia and Ukraine Reach Black Sea Ceasefire Agreement?

Video Icon
Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Atishi SLAMS Yogi Govt Over 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' Liquor Scheme, Questions BJP's Silence

Video Icon
CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

CM Yogi SLAMS Akhilesh Yadav: 'He Follows Aurangzeb' Amid Political Jibe on BJP Unity

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Video Icon