Qualcomm Reportedly Takes Antitrust Battle Against Arm To Regulators in US, Europe, Korea – Stocks Dip, Retail Traders Skeptical

Read Full Article

Qualcomm (QCOM) and Arm Holdings (ARM) shares edged lower in pre-market trade on Wednesday following a Bloomberg report stating that Qualcomm has launched a global antitrust campaign against Arm.

According to the report, Qualcomm has filed complaints with the European Commission, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, and the Korea Fair Trade Commission, accusing Arm of restricting access to its technology and stifling competition.

Qualcomm’s allegations focus on Arm’s shift away from an open licensing model that had fostered a competitive chip industry for over two decades, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Qualcomm argues that Arm’s licensing model created widespread industry reliance on its technology.

The company contends that Arm is leveraging that dominance to limit access and increase profits through its chipmaking efforts.

These complaints mirror Qualcomm's arguments in a recent court case in Delaware, where it successfully claimed it did not need a new license to use Arm’s technology for a chip startup it had acquired.

Qualcomm has not yet commented on the report, and EU, FTC, and KFTC representatives have also not issued statements.

Arm, however, pushed back against the accusations. “Arm remains focused on enhancing innovation, promoting competition, and respecting contractual rights and obligations,” the company said in a statement to Bloomberg.

“Any allegation of anticompetitive conduct is nothing more than a desperate attempt by Qualcomm to detract from the merits and expand the parties’ ongoing commercial dispute for its own competitive benefit,” it added.

Qualcomm retail sentiment and message volume on March 26 as of 8:45 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Qualcomm’s stock dipped to ‘extremely bearish’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago.

Arm retail sentiment and message volume on March 26 as of 8:50 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Meanwhile, retail sentiment around Arm’s stock also ticked lower but remained in ‘neutral’ territory.

Qualcomm shares are down 4.6% over the past year but have gained 3.32% in 2025.

Arm’s stock has declined 9.3% over the past year and is trading flat for 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Cisco Stock’s Gains ‘May Creep Up On You’ In 2025, Says Melius Research Citing 3 Key Reasons – Retail’s Bullish

Latest Videos