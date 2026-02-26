Bank of America reduced its rating on PROCEPT BioRobotics to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Neutral’.

PROCEPT BioRobotics’ Q4 revenue of $76.4 million and loss per share of $0.53 both missed street estimates.

The firm indicated that the latest quarterly update failed to ease concerns about execution and financial momentum.

Bank of America has downgraded PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp. (PRCT) shares, citing mounting concerns about earnings visibility and profitability, reflecting skepticism about the company’s near-term performance as it navigates widening losses.

In the fourth quarter (Q4), the company reported a revenue of $76.4 million, a 12% year-over-year (YoY) increase, and a loss per share (EPS) of $0.53. Both the financial metrics were below the analysts’ consensus estimates of $93.70 million and a loss of $0.31, respectively, according to Fiscal AI data.

PROCEPT BioRobotics’ stock traded over 28% lower in Thursday’s premarket.

BofA Flags Profitability Concerns

The firm emphasized that the company remains unprofitable, with operating losses deepening after the latest earnings. That trend, Bank of America argued, constrains the stock’s valuation and limits potential upside in the near term.

Retail Traders Remain Bullish Despite Selloff

However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock changed to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day. Message volume flipped to ‘extremely high’ from ‘normal’ levels in 24 hours.

PRCT’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 05:30 a.m. ET on Feb. 26, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

PRCT stock has declined by over 59% in the last 12 months.

