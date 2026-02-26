The company posted Q4 revenue of $31.5 million, marking a 41% increase year-on-year (YoY), while the adjusted loss per share (EPS) for the quarter was $0.02.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) on Thursday reported strong fourth-quarter (Q4) and full-year 2025 results, highlighting expanding revenue growth and narrowing losses as it expands partnerships and advances its AI-driven imaging platform.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company posted Q4 revenue of $31.5 million, marking a 41% year over year (YoY) increase. U.S. sales climbed 55% to $26.8 million, fueled in part by a new co-development collaboration with Midjourney and higher probe demand.

Net loss narrowed to $15.3 million from $18.1 million a year ago, while adjusted loss per share (EPS) for the quarter was $0.02. Both revenue and EPS exceeded the analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.25 million and a loss of $0.07, respectively, according to Fiscal AI data.

Butterfly Network stock traded over 23% higher in Thursday’s premarket.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<