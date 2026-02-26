Celsius reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.26 on revenue of $722 million, while Wall Street analysts expected an adjusted EPS of $0.19 on revenue of $639 million, according to Koyfin data.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) shares surged more than 16% in Thursday’s pre-market trade after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter (Q4) results.

Celsius reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 on revenue of $722 million, while Wall Street analysts expected an adjusted EPS of $0.19 on revenue of $639 million, according to Koyfin data.

“2025 was a defining year for Celsius Holdings as we delivered record full-year revenue of $2.5 billion, underscoring the power of our brands and the strength of our growth model,” said Celsius CEO John Fieldly.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Celsius Holdings trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels at the time of writing.

