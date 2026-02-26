Shares of American Bitcoin Corp. jumped as much as10% in pre-market trading following fourth quarter revenue that more than doubled Wall Street’s expectations.

The company reported $185.2 million in fourth-quarter revenue, as compared to Wall Street’s forecast of $80 million.

American Bitcoin posted a net loss driven by a large non-cash Bitcoin accounting adjustment.

Retail sentiment around ABTC’s stock on Stocktwits surged to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘extremely bearish’ a week ago.

Shares of Eric Trump-backed American Bitcoin Corp. (ABTC) jumped in early morning trade on Thursday after reporting fourth quarter (Q4) revenue that was more than double Wall Street estimates.

ABTC’s stock rocketed as much as 10% in pre-market trade, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits surging to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘extremely bearish’ a week ago. Chatter remained at ‘high’ levels over the past day.





ABTC retail sentiment and message volume on February 26 as of 7:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Revenue More Than Doubles Wall Street Forecasts

Analysts on Wall Street were expecting American Bitcoin to report revenue of around $80 million, according to Koyfin data. Instead, the company reported $185.2 million in revenue, a 22% increase quarter over quarter.

Investors seemed unfazed by the company's reported net loss of $153.2 million, even though estimates had called for a $44 million profit. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) came at a loss of $157.3 million, versus the expected $33 million.

The company attributed the downtrend to the fall in Bitcoin (BTC). Management said the final number reflected a $227.1 million non-cash mark-to-market loss on Bitcoin resulting from the FASB-required fair-value accounting adjustment. If Bitcoin’s paper losses are removed, the net profit rises to $73.9 million.

Bitcoin’s Slide Drives Paper Losses

American Bitcoin currently holds over 6,000 Bitcoin, valued at around $400 million. The company said it mined around 1,654 Bitcoin from the beginning of the second quarter (Q2) 2025 through year-end, including 783 Bitcoin mined in the fourth quarter (Q4). The rest were acquired through strategic investments.



Bitcoin’s price rose 4% in the last 24 hours, down to around $68,000 after crossing $69,000 on Wednesday night. Retail sentiment around the apex cryptocurrency improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the past day, but chatter remained at ‘low’ levels.

