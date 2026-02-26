Investors are closely watching the oral GLP-1 race as competition intensifies across the sector.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced on Thursday that its experimental diabetes pill, Orforglipron, outperformed oral semaglutide in a large Phase 3 study, delivering stronger blood sugar reductions and greater weight loss over 52 weeks.

The 52-week ACHIEVE-3 trial enrolled 1,698 adults with type 2 diabetes and included four treatment groups - Orforglipron at 12 mg and 36 mg doses, and oral semaglutide at 7 mg and 14 mg doses.

According to Lilly, Orforglipron showed greater reductions in A1C blood sugar levels and body weight compared with the oral semaglutide. The company said that the results were published in The Lancet. This study comes as the oral GLP-1 race intensifies across the sector.

“The results of ACHIEVE-3 highlight the potential advantages of Orforglipron over oral semaglutide for type 2 diabetes: greater A1C reduction, more weight loss, and the ability to take it without food or water timing restrictions — that’s a combination that could matter significantly to people managing their disease day in and day out,” said Kenneth Custer, Ph.D., executive vice president and president of Lilly Cardiometabolic Health.

LLY shares were up 0.3% in pre-market trading.

