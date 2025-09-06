Porsche owners will gain access to 23,500 Tesla superchargers in North America starting Tuesday.

Sports car maker Porsche (POAHY) said on Friday that its customers will gain access to Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA) supercharger network starting Tuesday.

Porsche owners will gain access to 23,500 Tesla superchargers in North America, making charging Porsche EVs easier. Porsche will supply a NACS-DC adapter to customers who purchase charging on the network. While customers will have to use the Tesla app to enable charging initially, charging via the My Porsche app and plug-and-charge is expected to follow in the coming months, the company said.

All new Model Year 2026 Porsche Taycan and Macan Electric models will include a Porsche NACS DC adapter at no additional fee.

While Model Year 2025 Taycan customers, as well as all existing Macan Electric customers, are eligible for a complimentary adapter, Model Year 2024 and older Taycan customers will need to purchase the adapter for $185.

POAHY stock rose 2% at the time of writing. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around POAHY fell from ‘neutral’ to ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘normal’ levels.

POAHY's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 2:08 p.m. ET on Sept. 5, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

According to data from the U.S. Department of Energy, there are 76,185 station locations in the U.S. for electric vehicles and 227,081 EV charging ports. Tesla supercharger accounts for 33,226 of these charging ports.

Tesla started opening its supercharger network to rival EV makers following an interview between Ford CEO Jim Farley and Tesla CEO Elon Musk in mid-2023. Ford was the first rival player to gain access to the network, followed by General Motors, Rivian, Polestar, and Honda, among others. BMW, Toyota, Volkswagen, and a few others are also expected to join the bandwagon soon.

The collaboration between Porsche and Tesla comes in spite of the rivalry between the two companies. Tesla has previously sought to beat the Porsche Taycan’s lap time at the Nürburgring race track with a modified Tesla Model S. Musk has also said that the Roadster would beat Porsche’s lap times.

During the start of Cybertruck deliveries in November 2023, Tesla also showed a video that demonstrated the Cybertruck could tow a 911 faster than the 911 could travel on its own. This was later dismissed as a marketing stunt.

Read also: Halliburton Reduces Workforce As Costs Rise Amid Lower Oil Prices: Report

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<