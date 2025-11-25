Stifel hiked its price target on Inspire Medical Systems to $110, up from $100, following the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) changes to 2026 medical procedure reimbursement rates.

Stifel’s new price target implies a potential upside of about 22% from the stock’s closing price on Friday.

The analyst noted that the company's headwinds are easing following CMS's large positive reimbursement revision on Friday.

Meanwhile, Nephron Research also upgraded INSP to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’ on Monday.



Stifel analyst Jonathan Block on Monday upgraded Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’ while also hiking the price target in light of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) changes to 2026 medical procedure reimbursement rates.

The analyst raised the stock's price target to $110, up from $100. The new price target implies about a 22% upside from the stock’s closing price on Friday.

Shares of the company traded 29% higher at the time of writing.

Analyst Take

According to the analyst, the company's headwinds are easing following CMS's large positive reimbursement revision on Friday.

Stifel sees Inspire's headwinds turning into tailwinds, including patient warehousing, which it believes will now likely aid 2026 volumes. In addition, Inspire's advertising spend, which was curtailed notably in 2024 and early 2025, has picked up lately, the firm added, as per TheFly.

Inspire Medical makes the Inspire V implant to treat obstructive sleep apnea. It is installed in an approximate 60-minute outpatient procedure for which the CMS boosted reimbursement rates on Friday at both hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

Meanwhile, Nephron Research also upgraded INSP to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’ on Monday following the news.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around INSP jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘extremely low’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

INSP stock fell 37% this year and by about 42% over the past 12 months.

